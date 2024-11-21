Sorenson Forum Named to Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech

Sorenson has been recognized alongside brands such as Adobe, Amazon, Disney, Samsung, and others for groundbreaking technology that profoundly impacts consumers, industries, and society

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sorenson , a global leader in communication solutions, is honored to announce that its groundbreaking AI-powered language solution for events, Sorenson Forum , was named to Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech in the Enterprise award category for "hardware, software, and services that change how business gets done."

This year, a panel of judges evaluated over 1,300 applications to select the top 138 honorees.

Sorenson Forum is revolutionizing real-time communication by providing remote simultaneous interpreting and captioning across 25 languages and 45 dialects. This innovative solution empowers organizations to create fully inclusive, accessible events that bridge language barriers and connect diverse language audiences in real-time.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work to develop cutting-edge language solutions," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson, which connects more than 140 million conversations across all business lines each year. "Sorenson Forum is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to creating a more inclusive world."

Sorenson Forum is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. Participants can easily join a session and select their preferred language, and the platform will automatically produce interpreted audio, captions, and transcripts in real-time. Whether it's a global conference, a multinational team meeting, or a classroom setting, Sorenson Forum ensures that everyone can participate and understand.

"Sorenson Forum represents a significant leap forward in making real-time communication accessible to a global audience," explained Ryan Sullivan, Chief Product Officer of Sorenson. "This innovative tool, with its intuitive design, user-friendly interface, and powerful AI model, paves the way for a more inclusive and connected world."

Sullivan believes that accessibility goes beyond technical prowess – it's about user experience. Unlike other multilingual tools, Sorenson Forum offers a more seamless experience for meeting hosts. Participation is effortless, with users simply joining a session using a PIN or QR code displayed by the host. And unlike other multilingual CART or interpretation tools, Sorenson Forum eliminates cost and complexity for both organizers and participants. Organizers simply share a link to a virtual meeting room, accessible on any browser, iOS, or Android device.

"In today's globalized environment, communication transcends language barriers, empowering individuals to participate, learn, and thrive," Sullivan said. "Sorenson is proud to be at the forefront of this technology."

Sorenson Forum will be officially unveiled at the Language Lounge , a media-only event on Jan. 7, during CES 2025 in Las Vegas. This immersive experience will showcase the power of Sorenson's language solutions and provide tech media with a firsthand look at the future of communication. The Language Lounge is a by-invitation-only event offering a rare, hands-on experience that will include:

Real-time demos: See Sorenson's newest translation tools in action.

newest translation tools in action. Exclusive access: Meet Sorenson CPO Ryan Sullivan and uncover exclusive insights behind our innovations.

Intrigue and connection: Enjoy cocktails, conversation, and the latest in tech to break language barriers.

Please note that space is limited, so be sure to register early for your invitation to the Language Lounge: Learn More .

View this announcement in Spanish or ASL.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually— Sorenson fosters inclusive workplaces and job creation through communication accessibility and saves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black Fund®, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more about our responsible business practices and efforts to advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Sorenson Press Contact

Denisse Tamez

Director of Public Relations

Sorenson – (801) 287-9400

[email protected]

