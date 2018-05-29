Sorenson Media Appoints Pat Nola as CEO

A proven business leader in directing high-growth companies, Nola originally joined Sorenson Media in 2000, eventually becoming president and CEO of Sorenson Communications, a spin-off company that is the leading communications provider for the deaf. While at Sorenson Communications, Nola also founded CaptionCall, the top phone captioning system in the industry, also serving as president and CEO. He returned to Sorenson Media as COO in April 2016.

In transitioning his role to CEO, Nola will oversee all aspects of company growth and strategy. His priorities will include ensuring proper execution of the company's vision for addressable linear advertising, directing new product releases and establishing partnerships with networks, broadcasters and advertisers.

"Sorenson Media has delivered game-changing advertising technology to network television thanks to its innovative team, and I look forward to continuing working with them in my new capacity," said Nola. "Our addressable solutions, technology and potential are second to none, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to oversee the next growth stage of this amazing company."

Nola's new role comes as a result of the company's renewed focus on addressable advertising platforms. Moving forward, Sorenson Media will be singularly focused on addressable advertising and Nola will ensure the company is fully capitalizing on the opportunity to deliver unique technology offerings to drive the future of television advertising.

"I have worked closely with Pat for many years and his extraordinary talents are just what we need to take us through this next phase of Sorenson Media's evolution," said Jim Sorenson, founder and chairman of the board. "The company's success in changing the industry is directly attributable to the hard work and tireless effort of the entire team, and I have every confidence in Pat to direct the company's focus on Sorenson Media's addressable advertising solutions."

