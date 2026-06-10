SORENSON NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES FOR 2026

National recognition underscores Sorenson's commitment to employee growth, workplace excellence, and innovation in accessible communications

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Communications, a global leader in communication solutions for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing individuals today announced it has been selected by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026. In addition to being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces in 2026, Sorenson earned recognition in America's Greatest Workplaces for Tech 2026 as well.

The Newsweek lists highlight organizations that excel in creating positive employee experiences and fostering environments where team members can thrive. Newsweek's evaluation considered factors such as workplace culture, employee engagement, compensation, career development opportunities, work-life balance and technological advancement.

"Recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026 speaks to the exceptional people behind Sorenson and the company culture they help shape every day," said Kevin Keleghan, Chief Executive Officer at Sorenson. "We are committed to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful impact. We continually invest in our workforce and the technologies that help them deliver exceptional service for the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities we serve."

Sorenson remains a leading employer for both sign language interpreters and Deaf professionals across the United States. The company offers a wide range of wellness resources and peer support networks designed to support employees' physical, emotional and mental well-being.

The organization's benefits include access to employee assistance programs, specialized counseling resources, wellness initiatives, and ergonomic workplace support designed to help interpreters and other team members thrive and perform at their best.

Newsweek's rankings, developed in partnership with independent research firm Plant-A Insights Group, are based on extensive analysis of employee feedback, workplace metrics, and independent research. Companies are evaluated across numerous workplace factors, including leadership, compensation, professional development, company values, and organizational transparency. Organizations found to engage in unfair labor practices are excluded from consideration.

"Creating an accessible, supportive workplace is fundamental to our mission," said Pipier Bewlay, Chief Human Resource Officer at Sorenson. "We listen closely to employee feedback and invest meaningfully in continuous improvement."

To learn more about career opportunities at Sorenson and its commitments to employees please visit www.sorenson.com/careers

Media Contact:

Ann Norman

[email protected]

About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson Forum helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available, making sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC