Sorenson Communications Appoints Kevin Keleghan as Chief Executive Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Communications today announced the appointment of Kevin Keleghan as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 26, 2026. Keleghan will succeed Paget Alves, who will remain Chairman of the Board and transition his CEO responsibilities to Keleghan over the coming weeks.

The Board determined the time was right to appoint a new leader to further develop and execute the company's strategy in the years ahead. They identified Keleghan as a successor who is deeply aligned with the company's mission, values, and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences.

Keleghan brings considerable experience leading global public and private organizations, with deep expertise in tech-enabled services. Most recently, he served as CEO of New Era Technology, an AI, application, and infrastructure technology partner, and previously as CEO of OSG, a global leader in customer engagement and payment solutions.

"We are grateful to Paget for his partnership and the progress achieved at Sorenson under his leadership," said Yue Bonnet, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investments of Ariel Alternatives, which holds a majority stake in Sorenson. "Kevin brings valuable experience to scale complex organizations as the company enters its next chapter of growth."

Widely recognized for guiding both startups and multi-billion-dollar enterprises through digital transformation and operational excellence, Keleghan has helped organizations strengthen market positions and enhance customer experiences.

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About Ariel Alternatives

Ariel Alternatives, LLC, is a private asset management firm affiliated with Ariel Investments, LLC. The firm's inaugural fund closed with $1.45 billion in committed capital from limited partners and co-investors and seeks to scale sustainable, market-leading businesses in high-growth sectors serving Fortune 500 enterprises. Ariel Alternatives pursues a "demand-driven" investment strategy, targeting businesses that are "employers of choice" with market-leading positions that can deliver meaningful innovation and value to customers.

About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson Forum helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available, making sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC