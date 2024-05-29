Sorenson Once Again Named to Fortune's Most Innovative Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the leading provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing communities around the world, has secured a coveted spot on Fortune's 2024 list of America's Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award, announced by Fortune and Statista Inc., recognizes the most innovative companies in the United States across various industries.

"We are honored to once again rank with America's top companies in innovation," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, which facilitates over 140 million conversations across all business lines each year. "By pioneering next-gen accessibility technology, we offer meaningful services that fundamentally enhance human connectivity, one conversation at a time."

Sorenson's recognition reflects its commitment to excellence across three key areas: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, conducted a rigorous evaluation process to determine the winners.

Employee and Industry Expert Insights: Statista deployed online surveys to assess Sorenson's internal innovation culture and employee perspectives on process innovation. Additionally, industry experts – including recruiters, management consultants, and patent attorneys – provided their viewpoints on Sorenson's product and external process innovation.

Intellectual Property Analysis: To evaluate Sorenson's intellectual property portfolio, Statista partnered with LexisNexis PatentSight. This platform analyzed the quantity and value of Sorenson's patents, providing a data-driven assessment of innovation in product development.

By combining employee feedback, industry expert opinions, and a deep dive into intellectual property, Statista identified the 200 most innovative companies in the U.S., with Sorenson proudly ranking among them.

"Sorenson's culture thrives on innovation," said Ryan Sullivan, Sorenson's Chief Product Officer. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication to developing products that empower inclusive communication. It's incredibly rewarding to see how innovation unlocks potential and strengthens communities."

This recognition underscores Sorenson's dedication to continuous improvement and a commitment to developing solutions that empower millions to connect and communicate.

View in ASL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black® fund, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, supporting supply chain diversity. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

