Sorenson Ventures Promotes Vidya Raman to Partner and Eric Hilton to Principal

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Ventures, an early-stage investor in security and enterprise software companies, today announced the promotions of Vidya Raman to Partner and Eric Hilton to Principal.

"We're thrilled to announce the promotions of Vidya and Eric," said Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Ventures. "Both have been with the firm for several years and have made invaluable contributions sourcing investments and partnering with our portfolio companies to help them establish strong foundations to accelerate revenue."

Newly Appointed Partner Expert on Product-Market Fit

Vidya Raman joined Sorenson Ventures three years ago from Cloudera, where she led the ML platform, the fastest-growing product line in the company's history at the time. There, she was responsible for making ML at scale a reality for customers spanning industries such as autonomous driving, biotech, banking, and government. Prior to that, she led engineering and product teams at venture-backed enterprise startups, including eMeter and Silver Spring Networks.

Throughout her career, Vidya has taken more than a dozen products from mere ideas to many millions of dollars in revenue and eventually to product-market fit. She draws on her rich set of successes and failures, helping founders navigate the journey to product-market fit while at the same time being an eternal student in the constantly evolving world of go-to-market techniques.

Vidya is passionate about partnering with technical founders who think in first principles, dream big, and are keen to build businesses that stand the test of time. As Sorenson's newest partner, she will continue to focus on startups that build for the builders, i.e., tools used by engineers. A few of the investments she led include Vendia, a real-time data cloud for building cross-cloud applications, and NetRise, a firmware and IoT security platform.

"Working with companies in their earliest stages is my passion," said Raman. "We have the opportunity to have the most meaningful and direct impact at that stage and we, at Sorenson, do it best. Our boutique firm approach allows us to engage fully with the companies we invest in. I look forward to continuing our work building tomorrow's top enterprise software companies."

New Principal to Drive Go-to-Market Strategies

Eric Hilton joined Sorenson Capital in 2015. from L.E.K. Consulting, where he served clients across a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. Eric's casework included investment due diligence, corporate growth strategy, and product launch strategy.

He briefly left the firm to earn his MBA at The Wharton School where he graduated with distinction as a Palmer Scholar. As a student, Eric worked on Google's Corporate Development team, where he evaluated M&A and investment opportunities across several product areas, including Google Cloud, Android, Google Play, and DeepMind. He rejoined Sorenson Ventures in 2020 as a Vice President.

Eric focuses on early- and growth-stage investments in enterprise software and excels in working closely with entrepreneurs as they strive to build and scale world-class organizations that can have positive economic and societal impact. He played a key role in sourcing Socure, an identity verification platform and Via, a mobile ecommerce engagement platform.

"I am excited to continue growing in my career alongside the incredible team at Sorenson," said Hilton. "I look forward to building on the firm's success developing early-stage enterprise companies by taking a data-driven approach to helping companies scale efficiently."

The two promotions come on the heels of recent success, including investments in early-stage companies including Socure, an identity verification platform; CyCognito, a cyber security startup; Oyster, a remote hiring platform company; Openpath, a provider of a mobile-enabled cloud-based access control system; MX, a data-driven connected banking solution; Qualio, a quality management system; and Via, a mobile ecommerce engagement platform, among others.

"We've invested in 30 companies with six exits and we are just getting started," said Ken Elefant, Partner of Sorenson Ventures. "With these promotions, we have a strong team in place and are poised to build on our success as one of the leading early-stage enterprise software-focused firms."

About Sorenson Ventures

Sorenson Ventures is a Silicon Valley and Utah-based, early-stage investing firm in security and enterprise software companies with more than $250 million of capital under management. Sorenson Ventures invests in product-oriented founders and helps portfolio companies establish a strong foundation to accelerate revenue growth with Global 2000 customers.

About Sorenson Capital

Sorenson Capital is a growth equity firm focused on enterprise software and security investments. Sorenson Capital has more than $1.5 billion in assets under management and typically makes investments of $10 to $50 million in companies with unique strategic positions. Sorenson Capital is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Media Contact:

CodePR

Mary Magnani

[email protected]

SOURCE Sorenson Ventures