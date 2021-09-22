Sorey & Gilliland Partners Named Among 2021 Texas Super Lawyers

LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP co-founders Dan Sorey and Derek Gilliland have been named to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, a legal guide that recognizes the top attorneys in the state.

Mr. Sorey and Mr. Gilliland were selected through Super Lawyers' multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. The final list reflects only the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Texas.

In his second consecutive year on the Texas Super Lawyers list, Mr. Sorey is recognized for his Personal Injury work. A seasoned personal injury attorney, Mr. Sorey has a proven track record of winning significant awards and verdicts for clients injured because of the negligence of others. He also brings to his practice a decade's worth of experience as a law enforcement officer.

Recognized for Intellectual Property Litigation, Mr. Gilliland is a veteran patent trial lawyer who oversees the firm's growing intellectual property litigation practice from his offices in Longview and Waco. He has earned a number of significant verdicts, including the largest patent infringement verdict in Washington state history. Mr. Gilliland has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2012.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized among the top lawyers in the state," said Mr. Gilliland. "But knowing that this honor is based on feedback from other lawyers – those who know what we do each and every day – is really icing on the cake."

This is the latest honor for Mr. Sorey and Mr. Gilliland, who recently earned recognition in The Best Lawyers in America, another highly respected peer-review attorney guide.

The 2021 list will be published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. To view the full list, visit www.superlawyers.com .

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury, intellectual property and business litigation. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

