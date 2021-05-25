Soriano Combines Its Global EV Platform With Fashion And Private Clubs

The new exclusive clubs that will open the Soriano Group (owner of Soriano Motori Corp, among others) in several cities around the world will have, in addition to multiple exclusive services, state-of-the-art technology that will inhibit mobile cameras. To be part of this select group you will need to pay an annual fee. Those who buy any of the brand's bikes will have the first year of free access.

The idea of applying this technique always committed under the head of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, CEO of the company, as his family was a social interest in the 1950s by rubbing shoulders with celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot or Prince Charles of England. After seven decades in which the Soriano family has operated the renowned Marbella Club, Marco Antonio Soriano has understood that what celebrities need is to "regain anonymity" even for a moment and, for this, soriano clubs will be the ideal place.

Rooftop, Cigar Lounge, Bar and Restaurant with exclusive coworking for members

Soriano will open two clubs in New York, Miami this 2021. The first will be in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood, surrounded by the city's best art galleries, hotels, and restaurants. A building of 14,000 m2 Distributed on two floors that will have a rooftop from which to observe the New York skyline, a European-influenced bar/restaurant, a coworking area and a café/lounge. The planned opening date will be In December 2021 and among the celebrities we can find political figures, Bob Marley's children, Lenny Kravitz, or the laureate sportsman Tom Brady.

A showroom will also show the brand's fashion collection, made entirely in Italy and ready for spring/summer 2022, will also take place. Casual style will share space with garments for gala events for men, women, and children: shirts and T-shirts, pants, sports jackets, dresses, shoes, underwear, or accessories. All this without forgetting material for bikers: jumpsuits, helmets, gloves, or boots.

SOURCE Soriano Group & Family Office

