Soriano Motori reaches a $100 million Valuation
Mar 10, 2021, 07:33 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Historical Automobile and Motorcycle European company has truly shown real momentum in less than 12 months since their incorporation in January 2020, and soon, seems to be considering the SPAC route as well. The only and the true difference is that Soriano Motors has already presented its products to its clients as of November 2020 and plans next on an Electric car a rebirth of its brand SORIANO PEDROSO. A quick snapshot given was that Soriano Motors' racing cars participated in Le Mans global racing competition driven by the British pilot Jean Graff. Does this not remind you on a film?
Several American family office investors shared how happy they are to have invested in a company that is truly advancing in the sector with state-of-the-art innovation, elegance and tradition behind unlike several of these over inflated blind pools of investments with yet true products.
"We are looking to make a true difference in this industry just like we once did it, for which, our brands were recognized as the pioneers in both the automobile and motorcycle sector. Today, our EV global platform can offer true marvels in engineering, design and tech. The world will be happy to have us back to set the record straight," says adamantly Marco Antonio Soriano IV, its founder.
Soriano Motori's easter eggs once again.
The iconic Soriano brand, founded over 100 years ago by the known aristocrat Marquis Ricardo Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff, has designed and patented several items so far, including a platform that is revolutionizing the mobility sector simply put.
Soriano will soon present its retro-engineered 500 scooters. He did surprise us all during his quarterly presentation this past week with its EV car Tiger Roadster model for 2023.
All existing models can be preorder now at www.sorianomotori.com and they will be built in a limited-edition capacity and delivered this summer 2021 laser signed by the Founder himself.
All motorcycles will be built under an exclusive process of production in an Italian artisanal fashion in the Soriano Facilities at the shores of the Lake Como, while allowing its clients to customize their dream bike. M. Soriano wants his bikes, scooters, cars to have the innovative soul, all'italiana way. All made in fiber carbon. A true modern craftmanship made in Italy.
Enjoy the legacy of excellent design and engineering.
SOURCE Soriano Motori Corp.
Share this article