Soriano Motori revolutionizes once again with its new duo-flex engine and many more innovative features

NEW YORK and LECCO, Italy, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Soriano brand of motorcycles, founded over 100 years ago by the known aristocrat Ricardo Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff, has designed and patented their new duo-flex soriano engine, a platform that is revolutionizing the mobility sector simply put. It facilitates the feeling of all sensations a true traditional motorist looks for in a motorcycle only that is electrically powered.

The new Soriano duo-flex engine is composed of two engines perpendicular aligned, which shall offer higher performance and torque weather used in unison or separately. Combined these two engines reach 75 Kw of potency. At the same time, Soriano Motori introduces innovatively five gears to aid the engines further automatically, which in turn reserves energy for a higher autonomy.

"Everyone dislikes changes, but one must adapt and embrace tech advances in engineering in these sectors. Our Mission Statement is underlined as so for all trends, patterns to be the disruptors in the market" – says adamantly Marco Antonio Soriano, its founder.

Our motorcycles reach 220km/h (approximately 140 mph); and a range of 180 km (120 miles) at optimal conditions.

The premise to these creations was to present to the world a real EV motorcycle, which embraces the elements of innovation, elegance and execution completely made in Italy.

Another easter-egg to these engineering is the sophisticated shock system, which reflects the true DNA of the original 1939 Soriano Tigre model.

The three models can be preorder now at www.sorianomotori.com and they will be built in a limited edition capacity for its first 100 units for 2021 laser signed by the Founder himself.

Soriano Model Potential Price (In Euros) V1-R 60 Kw € 25500 V1-S 72 Kw € 30500 V1-Gara 75 Kw € 32500

All motorcycles will be built under an exclusive process of production in an Italian artisanal fashion in the Soriano Facilities at the shores of the Lake Como, while allowing its clients to customize their dream bike. Marco Soriano wants his bikes to have the innovative soul, by offering the 3 models with 3 sounds called Ieri, Oggi e Domani. Another feature that will be appreciated by their owners as EVs will have sounds and feeling. All made in fiber carbon. A true modern italian work of art. Enjoy the legacy of excellent design and engineering.

