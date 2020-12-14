Soriano Motori, the first motorcycle company to accept cryptocurrencies as payment worldwide

The Italian brand accepts a wide range of digital currencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BTC Cash, LiteCash or LiteCoin (LTC) to facilitate the purchase of all its customers and that they can have their motorcycle regardless of the currency or their country of origin.

"All our clients will be able to benefit from the great advantages that cryptocurrencies offer. Thanks to digital currencies such as Bitcoin, we can carry out international transactions without commissions or without attending to exchange rate fluctuations, among others," says M. Soriano, founder of the group and experienced investor in cryptocurrencies.

The luxury sector's commitment to cryptocurrencies

The two-wheeled vehicle sector, led by Soriano Motori, thus joins companies from other luxury sectors in the commitment to "digital gold." Although some automobile and second-hand companies had already entered this world in some territories, Soriano Motori became the first manufacturer of motorcycles to accept this method of payment worldwide.

Soriano Motori's eCommerce store is integrated with the Coinbase cryptocurrency trading platform and an advanced blockchain system that always guarantee the security of transactions.

The three electric models designed by the Italian brand can now be reserved in an exclusive edition of 100 units at www.sorianomotori.com. The V1-R has a power of 58 KW, the V1-S with 58 KW and the V1-Gara with 62 KW and they have a starting price of € 25,500, € 30,500, and € 32,500, respectively.

At the current exchange rate for BTC, the most widely used digital currency today, users could purchase any of the models for a little more than 2 BTC. The customer will always pay the amount according to the value set by the market at the time of purchase. In addition to cryptocurrencies, the firm accepts euros, dollars, and sterling.

Completely handmade design EV motorcycles

The motorcycles are completely handmade and designed. In addition to choosing the color of the chassis, brakes, you can decide the seat material and the sound that your motorcycle carries (Silent EV, Urban EV or Sound of the Future). About half have already been sold in the United States and this first edition is expected to be sold out in the coming months, according to company estimates.

They all feature a duo-flex engine platform, a 20-kWh battery, five gears (plus one reverse gear) and a hydraulic anti-bounce clutch. In addition, the peripheral brakes with which they are equipped stand out. For greater driving comfort and safety in critical situations, its sophisticated front suspension system has a central shock absorber at the height of the steering column.

About Soriano Motori:

Rebirthed in 2020, Soriano Motori's main objective is to create a legacy of invention, innovation, and modernization, as did Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff, founder of The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris in 1919 and, later, The R. Soriano SrL in Madrid in 1939 (company that happens to be the first Spanish manufacturing company).

A team of engineers with extensive experience in electric propulsion from the European Union and the United States have worked closely together to create an icon within the motorcycle world that in turn emanates from cutting-edge technologies today.

SOURCE Soriano Group & Family Office