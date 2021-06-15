Soriano Motori To Offer A True Global Lifestyle For All

"The pandemic has created a psychological and emotional need for people to come together to socialize," said Marco Soriano, Chairman, and Founder.

Bringing a luxury lifestyle to their members that are not currently offered in the mobility industry is the main objective of Soriano Motori. Current bike clubs are privately owned and are not associated with any specific brand of motorcycle. However, Soriano wants to bring unique bike social clubs to a more Gatsby-like level through motorcycles, private lounges, and Italian fashion. The stern objective is to give its members access to classy and innovative human-to-human interaction.

Soriano Motori has reinvented the motorcycle industry by understanding that each of its members wants a unique and innovative product and experience. Members worldwide are given the exclusive opportunity to virtually customize the EV motorcycle of their dreams. Not only are the bikes virtually unique, but because the bikes are handmade, users can choose the color of the chassis, ABS brakes, seat material, and sound of the motorcycle.

Soriano Motori is the first motorcycle company to give its users the ability to pay for their bikes in cryptocurrencies through its Coinbase integration. This allows the company's customers all over the world to pay for the motorcycle regardless of their country's currency. Hence, the warranty for the transactions.

Along with the motorcycles, Soriano Motori is giving members the opportunity for networking this year through exclusive clubs in cities all over the world; such as Manhattan, Montauk Beach, and South Beach Miami. These clubs will give members access to rooftops, cigar lounges, bars, and cafes in some of the world's most beautiful cities every year.

Soriano's first fashion collection will be ready by the end of 2021 and will be showcased in Tokyo, Milan and New York. The collection includes 11 products ranging from leather jackets and handbags to trendy sweatshirts and t-shirts. Apparel will be appealing to all fashionistas.

Soriano Motori is not just creating contemporary, high-end products, they are creating an entire luxury lifestyle for their members all over the world.

