Sorin Corporation Rebrands as 'KZ Trading'

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorin Corporation, an affiliate of Korea Zinc responsible for the overseas distribution and sales of non-ferrous metals, announced today that it has officially rebranded as KZ Trading. This strategic name change is designed to reinforce the company's identity as an integral part of Korea Zinc and strengthen its global competitiveness by expanding synergies among affiliated companies. Additionally, the company has further solidified its management team with the appointment of Mr. Kim Jae-sun as its new CEO.

The name change to KZ Trading, effective immediately, was approved during an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on August 9 at the company's headquarters in Jongno, Seoul. This is the first rebranding the company has undertaken in 30 years.

Sorin Corporation was originally founded by Honorary Chairman Choi Chang-gul to enhance the competitiveness of Korea Zinc's non-ferrous metal exports in global markets. Launched in 1984 as 'Sorin Metal' in Seorin-dong, Jongno, the company changed its name to Sorin Corporation in 1994 as it expanded its export operations. Over the years, it has overseen the exports, sales, and logistics of various non-ferrous metals produced by Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter, its Australian subsidiary Sun Metals, and Young Poong's Seokpo Smelter.

Korea Zinc decided to rebrand Sorin Corporations as KZ Trading to rejuvenate the company and further strengthen its identity. KZ Trading plans to align with the mission and core values announced on Korea Zinc's 50th anniversary, with a focus on enhancing brand value and Strengthening sales.

In line with the rebranding, KZ Trading also approved the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Kim Jae-sun, who was appointed in June, joins CEOs Lee Seung-ho and CEO Baek Soon-heum as an inside director and CEO. Mr. Kim previously served as CEO of KZ Trading from 2012 to 2020, during which time he successfully led the company's growth. His reappointment is expected to further enhance the company's management efficiency and expertise.

"We are rebranding the company to reinforce the global identity and unity of Korea Zinc," said a KZ Trading representative. "We expect this change to further strengthen our competitiveness in global sales and serve as a pivotal moment for our employees, deepening their sense of identity and belonging within the larger organization."

SOURCE Korea Zinc