Sorrel Medical Appoints Bentsi Algazi Vice President of Operations, as Company Gears Up for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorrel Medical (sorrelmedical.com), a developer and manufacturer of wearable drug delivery devices, today announced the appointment of Bentsi Algazi as Vice President of Operations to meet growing interest in its award-winning wearable self-injection devices.

As VP Operations, Algazi will oversee all of Sorrel's supply chain, engineering, production and vendor management activities. He brings over 20 years' managerial experience in R&D, operations, procurement and production management in both high-tech and medical device markets, with a proven history of success in implementing customized innovative management and business solutions.

"Sorrel's proprietary wearable drug delivery platform is receiving considerable attention from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies amid growing demand for patient-friendly and partner-focused solutions," said Andrei Yosef, PhD, CEO for Sorrel Medical. "As Sorrel progresses from R&D to manufacturing, we continue to invest in our Operations team. We are delighted to welcome Bentsi to Sorrel, where his extensive experience in operations and supply chain management will prove integral to expediting our production capabilities."

Algazi joins Sorrel from Juganu Ltd., a leader in smart lighting, networking and sensing solutions for municipal and commercial markets, where he served as Chief Operations Officer. Prior to Juganu, he was Micro-Infusion R&D Site Manager at West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., leading the team responsible for bringing the company's SmartDose® wearable injector to commercialization. Before joining West, Bentsi served as COO at PowerPaper, a developer of micro-electric solutions for cosmetic & RFID applications.

"Sorrel Medical is emerging as a key player in the wearable injector and connected drug delivery space, bringing innovative solutions for the safe and efficient self-administration of new biologic medications," said Bentsi Algazi. "I am excited to join Sorrel's dynamic team with a culture of excellence committed to working with pharmaceutical partners to enhance the self-administration experience for potentially millions of patients."

About Sorrel Medical:

Sorrel Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and manufacturing of pre-filled wearable injectors for the easy and efficient self-administration of large volume and high viscosity medications. One of three privately held companies operating under the Eitan Group, Sorrel leverages core capabilities and expertise in drug delivery technology development, manufacturing and regulatory experience to offer a robust platform solution to the healthcare market. With innovative technology solutions, Sorrel's devices address the need for partner-oriented and patient-centric drug delivery systems. For more information, visit http://www.sorrelmedical.com .

