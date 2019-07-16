Sorrel Medical Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer to Enable Growth

NETANYA, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorrel Medical (sorrelmedical.com), a developer and manufacturer of wearable drug delivery devices, announced today the appointment of Michael Ratigan as Chief Commercial Officer. Sorrel Medical's award winning wearable drug delivery platform applications have attracted significant customer interest and the need for Sorrel Medical team expansion.

Michael will lead the global business development and partnering initiatives, leveraging his 15 years of commercial development experience in the wearable injector drug delivery industry. Michael brings over 25 years of experience in managing global business development, sales and marketing strategies.

"The growing healthcare trend towards self-administration and an increase in biologic drug formulations has exposed a need for patient-centric wearable subcutaneous drug delivery solutions. Sorrel Medical's drug sterility barrier IP and the platform's ability to accommodate any size of standard vial and cartridge primary container significantly reduces development timelines and risk to clinical supply, offering a true commercially viable clinical device." said Michael Ratigan. "I am delighted to join Sorrel Medical to serve patients, pharmaceutical partners and providers globally who are in need of therapies best served by the drug delivery device class of wearable injectors."

Michael joins Sorrel from Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company and global leader in contract development and manufacturing services for the medical / drug delivery markets, where he served as Vice President Global Sales and Marketing. Prior to Phillips-Medisize, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Unilife Corporation, a provider of injectable drug delivery systems. Michael also served as Worldwide Business Platform Leader at Becton Dickinson (BD).

"Sorrel is actively pursuing a partner-focused strategy, collaborating with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to bring a new generation of patient-centric drug delivery solutions to the market with expedited timelines to human clinical studies and reduced risk profiles based on standard primary container integration," said Andrei Yosef, PhD, CEO for Sorrel Medical. "Michael's extensive experience, knowledge and industry network make him the ideal person to lead our business development and partnering initiatives.

About Sorrel Medical:

Sorrel Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and manufacturing of pre-filled wearable injectors for the easy and efficient self-administration of large volume and high viscosity medications. One of three privately held companies operating under the Eitan Group, Sorrel leverages core capabilities and expertise in drug delivery technology development, manufacturing and regulatory experience to offer a robust platform solution to the healthcare market. With innovative technology solutions, Sorrel's devices address the need for partner-oriented and patient-centric drug delivery systems. For more information, visit http://www.sorrelmedical.com .

