Sorrel Medical's Wearable Drug Delivery Platform Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award

NETANYA, Israel, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorrel Medical (sorrelmedical.com), a developer and manufacturer of wearable drug delivery devices, today announced that it has been awarded the "Best New Technology Solution in Drug Delivery" designation from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market.

The "Best New Technology Solution" award, given in the drug delivery category, specifically recognizes Sorrel Medical's pre-filled and pre-loaded, wearable drug delivery platform, designed to provide patients with a simple and efficient means of drug administration, particularly for large volume and high viscosity medications.

"Sorrel is committed to providing simple and easy to use solutions that enhance the self-administration experience while encouraging adherence to treatment therapies. Creating a truly patient-centric experience, our devices are discreet, fully-disposable, and able to meet a variety of specific drug requirements from multiple pharmaceutical partners," said Andrei Yosef, PhD, CEO for Sorrel Medical. "We are honored that our device platform and its accompanying technology has been designated as the Best New Technology Solution in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program."

Sorrel's wearable devices are designed to accommodate drug reservoirs ranging from 1 mL to 20 mL in volume. The devices utilize a variety of smart sensors to guarantee successful self-administration and first-of-its-kind UV LED technology to provide disinfection at point-of-care — addressing a longstanding challenge in pre-filled drug delivery devices. Finally, the devices are able to connect to both Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) platforms, allowing patients to share treatment information with caregivers, healthcare providers, and other necessary stakeholders.

"We are excited to recognize Sorrel Medical and its wearable drug-delivery device in this year's award program," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Both its advanced technology and wearable product define a patient-centric approach to creative, thoughtful, and inventive medical solutions."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards seek to recognize and honor the top companies, people and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries. This year's award categories—which attracted more than 3,500 nominations — included Healthcare Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices and others.

About Sorrel Medical:

Sorrel Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and manufacturing of pre-filled wearable injectors for the easy and efficient self-administration of large volume and high viscosity medications. One of three privately held companies operating under the Eitan Group, Sorrel leverages core capabilities and expertise in drug delivery technology development, manufacturing and regulatory experience to offer a robust platform solution to the healthcare market. With innovative technology solutions, Sorrel's devices address the need for partner-oriented and patient-centric drug delivery systems. For more information, visit http://www.sorrelmedical.com

Follow Sorrel on LinkedIn: Sorrel Medical and Twitter: @SorrelMedical

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

