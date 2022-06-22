Sortation Systems Market is predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 5.1% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Destination sorting and order consolidation get more precise and efficient when sortation technologies are used in warehousing, which is likely to raise the demand for sortation systems in the logistics industry

In the forthcoming years, recent advancements in technology and automation are projected to present considerable prospects for sortation system makers and logistics firms

ALBANY. N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global sortation systems market is likely to stand at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. The market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2026. The global sortation systems market is predicted to be worth US$ 2 Bn by 2026. The global sortation systems market is being shaped by effective material handling and e-commerce order fulfilment. The global market is expected to see a gradual move toward automated systems and the use of new technology. Different types of sortation systems are estimated to drive the global market owing to their benefits in pricing optimization, inventory management, product sorting, and segmentation.

Customers have preferred e-commerce to traditional brick and mortar since the start of COVID-19. This has not only altered the retail landscape, but it has also created a sizable market for online selling and buying. In addition to that, several new companies entered the online market segment in 2020-2021, resulting in an increase in demand for sortation systems. Usage of artificial intelligence and developments in 3D capabilities are two major factors that are predicted to boost the market growth.

Retail and e-commerce are likely to remain the most important end-use industry segments during the forecast timeframe. By 2026, it is expected to attain US$ 636 million, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. E-commerce enterprises are demanding automated sorting systems as warehousing becomes more automated, allowing for more efficient and precise sorting.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2026, the end-use industry of logistics is expected to be valued US$ 441 Mn , rising at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast timeframe. The end-use segment has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. The logistics system has evolved into a critical component of the supply chain as well as distribution system. Due to the expansion of e-commerce industry, the number of orders is also growing. As a result, logistics businesses are implementing novel technologies to meet the increased demand in the industry. This factor is anticipated to continue to be the primary driving force for the market for sortation systems.

Automated sortation systems have the ability to fulfil rising order demand, improve delivery accuracy, and provide innovative ways to boost production whilst lowering costs. As a result, companies, notably in the e-commerce business, have begun using automated sortation systems to handle the huge numbers of orders in a timely manner.

Global Sortation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

E-commerce and retail are likely to be the most important end-use industry segments during the forecast timeframe. E-commerce organizations are exploring sorting system applications due to rising demand for intelligent sortation systems for warehouse automation. It is required for precise and effective sorting.

The Asia-Pacific area is likely to grow rapidly in the years to come. The burgeoning e-commerce business in this region is mostly to blame for the increased need for warehouse sortation systems. The rising volume of orders and reduced lead times have necessitated the implementation of efficient sortation systems. The global market is expected to profit from the shifting warehouse market landscape in growing Asia Pacific nations such as India , Japan , and China .

Global Sortation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

Vanderlande Industries BV

Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd.

Alstef Automation S.A.

Global Sortation Systems Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Cross-belt

Tilt-tray

Sliding-shoe

Narrow-belt

Others

Weight

Up to 5 kg

5-20 kg

20-35 kg

Above 35 kg

Throughput

Below 5,000

5,000-10,000

10,000-15,000

Above 15,000

End Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Retail

Consumer Packaged Goods

Logistics & Transportation

