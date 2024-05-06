Sortera Technologies Announces Curt Sacks as Senior Vice President and CFO

MARKLE, Ind., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortera Technologies, Inc., an innovative material sorting company with an upcycling platform powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced sensors, today announced that Curt Sacks has joined as senior vice president and CFO and will focus on leading the finance team as the company expands its commercialization work and reach across the country.

With nearly three decades of experience in both the public and private sectors, Curt's financial and leadership experience will be pivotal to Sortera's next phase of growth. Prior to joining Sortera, Curt served as CFO of Zero Motorcycles, a leading manufacturer of 2-wheel EV vehicles and electric powertrains, leading the finance team through periods of significant growth and expansion. Prior to Zero, Curt served as CFO for both publicly listed GigOptix, Inc. and Endwave Corporation.

Curt Sacks, SVP and CFO of Sortera Technologies, commented, "I am thrilled to join Sortera at an exciting time in the company's growth. I am impressed with the company's achievements in just three years of operations and the level of sophistication of the technology platform, which harnesses advancements in artificial intelligence and sensors, bringing proven results to an evolving recycling industry. I look forward to contributing to the company as it scales its operations to meet the surge in demand for high-quality upcycled materials in the U.S. supply chain by large-scale manufacturers."

Michael Siemer, CEO of Sortera Technologies, said, "As we strive to transform the recycling industry through cutting-edge technology and establish Sortera as a crucial player in the $1 trillion metals and recycling markets, we are thrilled to welcome Curt to the leadership team. His contributions and experience of helping companies navigate through rapid growth phases will be of great value to Sortera, as we continue to focus our efforts on growth, advancing our technology into new materials, establishing our domestic reach, and contributing to overall global sustainability efforts."

The Company's flagship facility in Markle, Indiana, which broke ground in 2023, has reached a sorting capacity of 220 million lbs per year. The ability to sort complex materials at industrial scale has coincided with a surge in demand for high-quality upcycled materials in the U.S. supply chain by large-scale manufacturers, such as car companies that are working to reduce their carbon and environmental impacts. Most recently, Sortera was listed on TIME and Statista's List of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2024, which identified leading companies focused on positive contributions to the climate challenge.

Additionally, on April 26, 2024, Sortera Technologies was honored in Indianapolis with the Deal of the Year award at the 25th annual Mira Awards gala. The Mira Awards celebrates the very best of Indiana's digital innovation community and is presented by TechPoint, the industry-led growth initiative for the state's digital innovation economy, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Salesforce and a host of the state's most innovative companies, universities, and organizations.

About Sortera Technologies, Inc.

Sortera Technologies, Inc. brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence data analytics to the recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new upcycled products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, boosting the strength of the circular economy. Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation, and equipment development. To date, Sortera has attracted notable investors including RA Capital Management-Planetary Health, certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., the Mineral Resources Group, a part of Mitsubishi Corporation's Business Incubation Unit, Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions ("MGETS"), Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Chrysalix. For more information visit: www.sorteratech.com .

