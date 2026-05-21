Sortera Technologies Doubles Capacity with New Tennessee Facility, Deploying Physical AI to Strengthen the U.S. Supply Chain for High-Purity Recycled Aluminum

MARKLE, Ind., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortera Technologies, Inc., an innovative material sorting company with an upcycling platform powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced sensors, today announced that its second state-of-the-art processing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, is moving into full operational status this month.

The launch of the Lebanon facility marks a pivotal milestone for Sortera, effectively doubling the company's total annual processing capacity to an estimated 240 million lbs. This expansion is a direct response to the overwhelming success of Sortera's flagship Markle, Indiana facility and the surging demand for high-purity, sustainably sourced aluminum alloys, while securing a resilient domestic supply chain for American manufacturers.

By bringing the Lebanon facility online, Sortera is positioning its high-purity upcycling platform at the heart of the "Battery Belt" and the Southern automotive manufacturing corridor. The facility utilizes Sortera's proprietary AI-driven sorting technology to transform mixed alloy scrap into high-value materials for the automotive, construction, and aerospace industries. This keeps critical materials within the U.S. economy, reducing reliance on international imports and volatile global markets.

"The performance of our Markle facility proved there is strong appetite for sustainable, high-quality recycled aluminum," said Michael Siemer, CEO of Sortera Technologies. "By bringing our Lebanon operation online, we are meeting that demand head-on—effectively doubling our capacity and providing a streamlined, localized supply chain for our regional customers. Optimizing our high-speed sorting lines here in Tennessee ensures our partners receive the highest purity feedstock with maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact."

The Lebanon operation mirrors the advanced capabilities of the Markle facility, which has been instrumental in demonstrating how mixed scrap—historically downgraded or shipped overseas—can be reclaimed for critical domestic applications.

Key benefits of the Sortera's upcycled metals include:

Energy Efficiency: Using approximately 95% less energy than virgin aluminum production;

Carbon Reduction: Providing a massive reduction in the CO₂ footprint for Sortera's partners, supporting their 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals; and

Strategic Logistics: Reducing transport emissions and costs by providing high-quality recycled content directly to regional manufacturers.

"Bringing the Lebanon facility to full operational status is a testament to our team's ability to scale this complex technology rapidly," said Ben Pope, COO of Sortera Technologies. "This facility represents the next evolution of our operational footprint, building a more robust, domestic infrastructure that can support the rapid growth of sustainable manufacturing in North America."

The Lebanon facility achieved full operational status both on schedule and within budget, a testament to Sortera's disciplined approach to scaling its industrial footprint. Demonstrating the maturity of the company's AI-powered platform, the facility successfully produced sellable, high-purity material within its first week of operation. This seamless transition from installation to production highlights Sortera's ability to rapidly deploy its technology to meet urgent market requirements without the typical delays associated with complex industrial commissions. The addition of the Tennessee facility cements Sortera's position as a leader in the domestic circular economy for critical metals.

About Sortera Technologies, Inc.

Sortera Technologies, Inc. brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence data analytics to the recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new upcycled products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, securing the domestic supply chain while strengthening the circular economy. Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation, and equipment development. For more information visit: www.sorteratech.com .

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SOURCE Sortera Technologies, Inc.