Sortis Income Fund Produces Net Annualized Return Of 9.5% During Q4 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis Holdings, Inc. (SOHI), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that the Sortis Income Fund, LLC generated a net annualized return of 9.5%* during the fourth quarter 2020. The Sortis Income Fund (SIF) is an unleveraged mortgage fund, which focuses on short-term notes that are collateralized by real estate.

"We're pleased with the continued growth in the Sortis Income Fund. We take great pride in delivering an above market return while we continue to focus on principal protection. With our backgrounds and experience in lending, we are well suited to thrive in this COVID environment," noted Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director.

"While 2020 was a challenging year for both borrowers and lenders in capital markets, the Sortis Income Fund's conservative investment mandate, coupled with the principals at Sortis' ability to identify, structure and execute difficult and/or unique transactions often overlooked by more traditional lenders, has cemented the Fund's reputation as the 'go-to' financing counterparty for such deals," said Sam Ross who recently stepped into the role of Fund Manager. Ross has been with Sortis for two years and has over a decade of experience in sourcing, structuring, and managing high yield commercial loans and opportunistic real estate equity.

Ross later went on to say that "…in uncertain and volatile markets, borrowers are seeking a lender with financial stability, speed and certainty of execution, and a history of performing its obligations as and when required."

"The continued confidence from Sortis Income Fund investors has allowed the Fund to exceed borrower's expectations, capitalize on favorable risk-reward dynamics, and provide a reliable high yield income stream for its investors; facts that are core to how we manage the Fund's daily business," said Ross.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at www.sortis.com/funds.

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis Holdings Inc. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis Holdings

Sortis Holdings (OTC: SOHI) is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, distress situations and rescue opportunities. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Rescue Fund, the Sortis Income Fund, and the Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the issuer's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Sortis' disclosure documents and filings. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement is not for release in any jurisdiction other than the United States.

SOURCE Sortis Holdings

Related Links

https://sortis.com/

