SOS Announces Plans to Strengthen Global Crypto Investment Strategy and Purchase up to $50 Million Worth of Bitcoin

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Ltd., a multifaceted company that engages in the blockchain, cryptocurrency operations and commodity trading, today announced the Board of Directors approved its plan to invest $50 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC). This initiative underscores SOS's commitment to advancing its blockchain business and solidifies the Company's long-term belief in Bitcoin's role as a store of value and a strategic asset.

The purchase plan comes as Bitcoin reaches historic highs and continues to capture global investors' interest. According to the latest market data, Bitcoin's price has soared to around $93,000 per coin, with projections suggesting it may surpass the $100,000 milestone by year-end. SOS's investment strategy aligns closely with the positive momentum in the cryptocurrency market, including a more favorable U.S. policy environment toward digital assets and growing institutional support for Bitcoin.

To maximize returns and mitigate market volatility, SOS plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies.

These strategies are designed to achieve steady returns in the market environment while optimizing the Company's investment portfolio over time.

This move highlights SOS Ltd. efforts to expand digital asset investments. SOS believes Bitcoin is not only a cornerstone of the digital asset ecosystem but also has the potential to become a key global strategic reserve asset. The company remains committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and investors through continued investment and technological innovation.

Yandai Wang, Chairman and CEO of SOS, commented, "Bitcoin market performance is robust and supported by positive developments such as the launch of several Bitcoin-related ETF options and ongoing improvements in the U.S. regulatory environment for digital assets. We believe this investment plan will further enhance the Company's overall competitiveness and profitability in the digital asset investment sector."

About SOS Limited

SOS is a multifaceted company that engages in the blockchain, cryptocurrency operations and commodity trading. At present, it includes cryptocurrency mining and may be extended to cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future. Since April 2021, we have carried out commodity transactions through our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co., Ltd. (the core infrastructure of SOS marketing data). The technologies and solutions of insurance and emergency rescue services are based on big data, blockchain based technology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, satellite and 5G network. SOS has created a cloud "software as a service (SaaS)" platform for emergency rescue services. The products are divided into three categories: basic cloud, cooperative cloud and information cloud. The system provides customers with innovative marketing solutions, such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, health care providers, automobile manufacturers, safety providers, elderly life assistance providers and other service providers in the emergency rescue service industry. For more information, visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

