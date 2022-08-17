SOS BEAUTY CELEBRATES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH WITH SEVEN NEW SENIOR HIRES ACROSS OPERATIONS AND MARKETING TEAMS

The LA-based company, known for their award-winning client roster that includes Patrick Ta Beauty, Shani Darden Skincare, MERIT, Summer Fridays, The Skinny Confidential, Fable & Mane, and more, brings on new talent on the heels of placing at No. 755 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its recent explosive growth and expansion, SOS Beauty – a global leader in brand and product innovation – is excited to announce several new senior hires to support the company's projected growth of 30% in 2023. Further, SOS Beauty was announced as part of Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list earlier this week, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Among the new team members are:

Gretchen Auston Chevalier, Vice President, Operations – Chevalier brings operational experience from contract formulation and contract manufacturing, which will be critical to the success of SOS Beauty as the brand steps into the next phase of its growth. Under her new role, Chevalier will be overseeing the R&D, Regulatory, Production, Supply Chain, and Project Management departments.





Joshua Kiser, Senior Director, Production – Formerly of 220 Laboratories, Kiser brings over a decade of experience in planning product production and quality management to the SOS Beauty team.





Stacey Straughter, Senior Director, Product Marketing – Straughter brings a wealth of product strategy and retail operations experience from her past role as Senior Brand Manager of Sephora Collection. She will be overseeing retail, brand strategy, and product marketing for SOS Beauty.





Daniel Dalton, Director, Technical Operations – Most recently with PLZ Corp, Dalton brings years of experience in both R&D and Manufacturing to SOS Beauty. His unique skill set will serve as a significant support to the brand's technical transfer process and industrialization of projects, from approved formulas to the production floor.





Heather Ripplinger, Director, Demand Planning – Ripplinger previously oversaw inventory planning for Nordstrom and, in this new role at SOS Beauty, will oversee demand planning for supply chain.





Jennifer Rope, Manager, Regulatory Affairs – Most recently with HCT Group, Rope joins the SOS Beauty team with seven years of experience in Regulatory Affairs under her belt, from both the manufacturing and brand-side perspectives.





Manager, Regulatory Affairs – Most recently with HCT Group, Rope joins the SOS Beauty team with seven years of experience in Regulatory Affairs under her belt, from both the manufacturing and brand-side perspectives. James Chung , Controller – Chung joins SOS Beauty after previously working with Hello Bello, where he oversaw accounting and sales operations. In this new role, he will lead and oversee the accounting team.

"On the heels of our rapid growth, we have taken the opportunity to expand and further develop our operations and marketing departments," said Dustin Cash, CEO and Co-founder of SOS Beauty. "With our continued expansion and recent placement in the top 1000 of the Inc. 5000 list, we look forward to accelerating this momentum and bringing even more best-in-class brands and innovations to the marketplace, including expanding into new categories like home and beyond."

SOS Beauty leadership prioritizes diversity and inclusion and is proud to maintain those standards with its new hires, as well as with planned upcoming team growth. For more information, please visit www.sosbty.com.

ABOUT SOS BEAUTY

Backed by decades of industry experience, SOS believes in, builds, and innovates for some of the most talked about luxury beauty brands in the world, including Ouai, Patrick Ta Beauty, Shani Darden Skincare, MERIT, NatureLab. Tokyo, Fable & Mane, and more. From our offices in LA, we work directly with artists, entrepreneurs, and beauty game-changers from around the globe, supporting their ideas at every phase of development – from the earliest stages of conception and branding, all the way to the retail shelf.

