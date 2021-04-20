SOS Enters into a Purchase Agreement for 575 Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs

QINGDAO, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") announced today that the company has entered into an agreement to purchase 575 cryptocurrency ETH mining rigs. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is expected to obtain approximately 400 GH of ETH hash rate. The mining rigs are expected to be delivered on or about April 30, 2021.

This purchase is another step in implementing SOS' cryptocurrency mining strategy. The Company is pleased it has been able to secure mining capacity during this global mining equipment shortage.

Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO of SOS, commented, "we are optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and Ethereum in particular. This is part of our overall strategy to develop blockchain-based environments and services and which will be a core part of our growth in 2021 and beyond".

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing and solution provider as well as cryptocurrency mining operator. The core infrastructure of SOS' marketing data, technology and solutions to insurance and emergency rescue services is built on big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, AI, satellite, and 5G network, etc. SOS has created a cloud "software as a service (SaaS)" platform for emergency rescue services, with three major product categories: basic cloud, cooperative cloud, and information cloud. This system provides innovative marketing solutions to clients such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry.

SOS has obtained a national high-tech enterprise certification and the title of "Big Data Star Enterprise," awarded by Gui'an New District Government. Staying on the forefront of digital technology innovation, the Company has registered 99 software copyrights and 2 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/ .

