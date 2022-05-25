SOS Hydration Now Available at Sam's Club

BOULDER, Colo. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Hydration , an electrolyte replacement drink that's as effective as an IV, is now available at Sam's Club online and in-store at 34 locations in California and Nevada. Formulated by a doctor at one of the nation's top hospitals; a British Champion runner, and a retired military medical officer, SOS Hydration is the perfect daily hydration, immunity, and vitamin booster.

SOS Hydration is available in a variety pack of 12 ready-to-drink 16.9 fl. oz. bottles, including flavors Fruit Punch, Mango, and Watermelon. Each pack costs $21.98 for both members and non-members (non-members will accrue a small added fee in some locations.)

"Hydration and immunity are for everybody and SOS' launch into Sam's Club is a real win to bring healthy hydration to everyone," commented James Mayo, co-founder of SOS Hydration. "I'm super happy to partner with Sam's Club who believed in our vision to bring better-for-you daily hydration and vitamins in a tasty and affordable way."

At just 10 calories and 3 grams of sugar, SOS's electrolyte drink mix contains 50% more electrolytes (containing sodium and potassium) and 75% less carbohydrates than other electrolyte drinks, allowing for faster absorption.

CONTACT:

Michelle Weinfurt

631-512-0325

[email protected]

ABOUT SOS HYDRATION

SOS Hydration was founded and created by James Mayo (British Champ), Tom Mayo (sub-4 minute miler), and Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo (board-certified Internal Medicine Physician, Gastroenterologist, and Transplant Hepatologist at a leading hospital).

Combining their proven sports and medical science, the brothers began researching and mixing different products together, from the classic 'flat coke and salts mix' used by athletes in the past, to mixing 'one part orange juice to four parts water and a pinch of salt.' No experiment seemed to offer a complete solution until Dr. Blanca tied in her medical experience using medical formulas that combat extreme dehydration in disaster zones and ER Departments. The team created a hydration formula specifically designed for active lifestyles, even using James, Tom, and other friends as the product testers.

SOURCE SOS Hydration