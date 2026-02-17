SOS Launch SosBOT 1.0

Building AI Execution Layer Infrastructure to Unlock the Trillion-Dollar Enterprise Automation Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") today announced the official launch of its enterprise-grade actionable AI agent platform, SosBot 1.0. At a critical juncture as generative AI accelerates toward large-scale commercial adoption, SosBot is built upon a core design philosophy of a "Local-First architecture + system-level execution capabilities." It is positioned as the "Execution Layer Infrastructure" for the AI era, aiming to bridge the long-standing structural divide between large language models and enterprise business systems.

Over the past two years, generative AI has achieved explosive growth in the domain of information production. However, task execution within enterprise core systems continues to rely heavily on manual operations and traditional robotic process automation (RPA). SOS believes that the next phase of AI-driven growth will stem from the transition from cognitive augmentation to closed-loop execution — a market gap that SosBot is specifically designed to address.

From AI Co-pilot to AI Operator

SosBot is built on a deterministic framework of intent parsing, task planning, tool orchestration, and execution feedback, enabling natural language to directly trigger system-level operations.

Key capabilities include:

Advanced document and data automation

Cross-application orchestration

Intelligent workflow rule composition

Zero-code enterprise automation

Rather than being another conversational assistant, SosBot is designed to function as an AI operator embedded within enterprise infrastructure.

Local-First as a Strategic Moat

In an era of tightening global data sovereignty and compliance requirements, SosBot adopts a Local-First deployment architecture, ensuring:

On-premise deployment across Windows, macOS, Linux

Private server and Docker container support

Full data residency within enterprise firewalls

Seamless integration with existing IT systems

This shall position SosBot competitively in regulated industries and multinational enterprise environments.

Open Core Platform Strategy

SosBot follows an Open Core + Commercial Modules + Industry Extensions model, enabling ecosystem-driven growth and long-term scalability.

By fostering a developer and enterprise plugin ecosystem, SOS aims to establish SosBot as the automation distribution layer of the AI economy.

Strategic Positioning and Future Direction

The launch of SosBot 1.0 marks the Company's transition from the technology validation stage to large-scale commercial expansion.

Looking ahead, SOS will continue to:

Expand its industry plugin ecosystem

Deepen enterprise-grade deployment capabilities

Strengthen security and compliance frameworks

Establish cross-industry execution standard protocols

Management Commentary

"The first wave of AI value accrued to model providers. The second wave to application layers. The third wave will belong to execution infrastructure. SosBot is designed to bridge the structural gap between language models and enterprise systems." said Yandai Wang, CEO and Chairman of SOS.

Access & Enterprise Trial

Experience SosBot at:

http://sosbot.Sosyun.com:18789/?token=934e95cf9c18efadadb3f29ce758f9b2d8605ea550b4fd6d

About SOS Limited

SOS is currently engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting business. Our commodity trading services are primarily delivered through our subsidiaries in China, while our cryptocurrency mining and hosting operations are managed by our subsidiaries in the U.S. . For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. SOS cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by SOS in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE SOS Ltd.