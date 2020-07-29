SOS Ltd. Announces its Plans After Settling on the West Coast of Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited, (NYSE: SOS) (formerly China Rapid Finance Limited, the "Company") today announced its plans for the future after it has settled on the west coast of Qingdao.

SOS Limited, through its operating subsidiary, SOS Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("SOS") is a high-technology company providing a wide range of services to its corporate and individual members, including marketing data, technology and solutions for emergency rescue services. SOS is focused on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. We have created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud (News Today, E-Commerce Today). This system provide marketing-related data, technology solutions, and technology-driven big data to clients such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS has obtained a national high-tech enterprise certification, the title of "big data star enterprise" awarded by Gui'an New District Government, and has registered 11 software copyrights and 2 patents.

As previously disclosed, on July 17th, 2020, SOS officially entered into a cooperation agreement with Qingdao West Coast New District Management Committee, a branch office of the Qingdao government, for the relocation of the Company's headquarters.

According to the cooperation agreement, SOS will invest in building a financial data cloud headquarters in Qingdao. The Company's aim is to build a comprehensive main headquarters encompassing the fields of investment, health management, insurance, financial factoring, emergency rescue, and data cloud center. The total planned investment is estimated to be around US$1 billion, and the first phase of the investment will be around US$50 million. Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Yonghong Sun, Deputy Mayor of Qingdao city, Mr. An Zhou, Mayor of the West Coast New Area, Mr. Yandai Wang, the CEO of the Company, and Messrs. Jonathan Zhang and Wenbin Wu, independent directors of the Company.

In the next five years, we aim to create a complete ecological rescue, insurance, and safety testing service system, and enter India, Europe, the United States and other populous countries to create an international rescue service. Through big data and cloud computing service platforms, we plan to improve the entire internationalized rescue service, insurance, security testing, intelligent software and hardware, big data, cloud computing and other intelligent service systems.

About SOS Limited

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) is a holding company providing marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. The Company provides a wide range of services to its corporate and individual members in China through its operating subsidiary, SOS Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("SOS"). SOS also provides various types of membership cards to individual members in large corporations as part of employee benefits. Its products include SOS Medical Rescue Card, SOS Auto Rescue Card, SOS Financial Rescue Card, and SOS Life Rescue Card. SOS utilizes cloud and other cutting-edge technologies to provide marketing solutions in a new fashion, including its app based mobile platform, cloud call centers and large data centers. SOS has contractual service agreements with major banks, insurance companies, internet companies, and telecom providers in China.

