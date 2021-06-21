SOS Ltd. Enters Into a Joint Venture Agreement with Niagara Development and Accelerates its Blockchain Operations into the US.

QINGDAO, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company"or "SOS") announced today that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development LLC ("Niagara Development"), a New Jersey limited liability company, for a joint venture to be based in Niagara, Wisconsin.

The joint venture, FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center.

Under terms of the agreement, Niagara Development will be responsible for providing up to 150MW of electricity, including electricity generated from renewable sources, and construction the Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center. SOS will be responsible for the management, operations and financing of the joint venture. SOS remains committed to its block-chain strategy and strive to become a sustainability leader in the industry.

In response to developments in the laws and regulations pertaining to blockchain operations in China, SOS has begun shifting its bitcoin mining operations to the U.S. The majority of SOS' China operations, namely, its insurance businesses, call centers and ethereum mining businesses, remain unaffected and fully operational.

Yandai Wang, Chairman of SOS, commented, "SOS continues to increase its development of comprehensive blockchain solutions for digital trade, digital finance and other industries. We decided to acquire a sustainable power supply as far as possible, as we expand our blockchain operations into North America and look forward to successful operation of the joint venture. We continue to explore the possibility of acquisition of Niagara Development, Sherman Development LLC, and Park Falls Management LLC. Although at this point, we do not have any definitive agreement for such acquisition, we remain optimistic about our strategic expansion in North America."

SOS is an emerging marketing and solution provider based on blockchain and big data . It has about 20 million members in China. In July 2020, the headquarters of SOS moved from Gui'an new area to Qingdao West Coast new area. SOS has outlined its strategy in blockchain and cryptocurrency, including a series of measures to expand its business to cryptocurrency mining and cryptocurrency security and insurance. The core infrastructure of SOS' marketing data, technology and solutions to insurance and emergency rescue services is built on big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, AI, satellite, and 5G network, etc. SOS has created a cloud "software as a service (SaaS)" platform for emergency rescue services, with three major product categories: basic cloud, cooperative cloud, and information cloud. This system provides innovative marketing solutions to clients, such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry.

SOS has obtained a national high-tech enterprise certification and the title of "Big Data Star Enterprise," awarded by the Gui'an New District Government. Staying on the forefront of digital technology innovation, the Company has registered 99 software copyrights and 3 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transaction; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties; SOS' estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our product offering, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: Readers are cautioned that the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against the Company or other parties to the JV following announcement of the JV and planned operations of the JV; the ability of the Company to meet NYSE listing standards following the transaction and in connection with the consummation thereof; the inability to engage in the operations of the JV; risks that the proposed operations disrupts current plans and operations; costs related to the JV's operations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the JV to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. SOS may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. SOS' SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. SOS disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE SOS Limited