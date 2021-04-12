SOS Ltd. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire the Majority Equity Interest of Three US-based Power Plants Aiming to Expand its Crypto-mining Operations into North America

QINGDAO, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that SOS Information Technology New York, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire the majority of the equity interests of each of three US-based power plants for its planned crypto-mining operations in North America.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the Company intends to acquire more than 51% of the membership interests of Sherman Development LLC, Niagara Development LLC and Park Falls Management LLC. Sherman Development LLC's recycling power plant in Stacyville, ME has claimed a capacity of 24 MW, Niagara Development LLC's hydropower power plant in Niagara, WI has a claimed capacity of 9 MW, and Park Falls Management LLC's natural gas power plant in Park Falls, WI has a claimed capacity of 20 MW.

As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose additional information through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

Once the Company completes a feasibility study and earnings analysis and receives board approval, it intends to build a US digital mining site to host SOS mining operations and potentially other miners. If and when the site operations get underway, the Company anticipates it will create significant jobs opportunities in the US.

SOS Chairman Yandai Wang commented, "We have been looking for investment opportunities in the United States. The acquisition of this power plant is the first step for SOS to officially enter the American market. We will continue to increase the investment and construction of cryptocurrency computing center in the United States, and devote ourselves to bring better performance to the company."

Completion of the transaction is subject to due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein including the approval of the Company's board of directors, approval by the New York Stock Exchange of the issuance of shares to be issued in connection with the acquisition, and the satisfaction of other additional customary closing conditions.

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing and solution provider, with a nationwide membership base of approximately 20 million in China. Recently, SOS started to get ready to roll out its cryptocurrency mining business and plans to develop insurance and security management solutions for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The core infrastructure of SOS' marketing data, technology and solutions to insurance and emergency rescue services is built on big date, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, AI, satellite, and 5G network, etc. SOS Limited, through its operating subsidiary, SOS Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("SOS") is a high-technology company providing a wide range of services to its corporate and individual members, including marketing data, technology and solutions for emergency rescue services. SOS transforms digital technology into data-driven operations through the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. We have created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud (News Today, E-Commerce Today). This system provide marketing-related data, technology solutions, and technology-driven big data to clients such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transaction; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties; SOS's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our product offering, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans, There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to successfully build such a hosting site nor exact timing of such a plan,etc.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. Further, readers are cautioned that those portions of the LOI that describe the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be issued therein, are non-binding.The occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the terms of the LOI not hereafter being memorialized in a definitive agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against the Company or other parties to the LOI following announcement of the LOI and transactions contemplated therein; the ability of the Company to meet NYSE listing standards following the transaction and in connection with the consummation thereof; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the LOI due to the failure to meet any closing conditions; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement of the LOI and consummation of the transaction described therein; costs related to the proposed acquisition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the acquired assets to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. SOS may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. SOS's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . SOS disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE SOS Limited

