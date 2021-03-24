SOS Takes Initial Steps to Establish a Digital Asset Exchange

QINGDAO, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") announced today that it has taken preliminary steps to establish a digital asset exchange. Specifically, the Company entered into a tailor-made license to use a blockchain asset exchange software system made by a third party in exchange for a one-time licensing fee.

Once the software is installed and operational, the Company expects to establish a digital asset exchange. The Company also intends to offer security and insurance services for digital assets. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yandai Wang, commented "This is a key step in our blockchain and cryptocurrency strategy. The digital asset exchange is an important part of our goal to provide blockchain services, digital asset security services and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services."

About SOS Limited

SOS is a high-technology company providing a wide range of services to its corporate and individual members, including marketing data, technology and solutions for emergency rescue services. Recently, SOS began rolling out its cryptocurrency mining business and plans to develop insurance and security management solutions for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. SOS transforms digital technology into data-driven operations through research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The Company created an SOS cloud emergency rescue software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories: basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud (News Today, E-Commerce Today). The Company's corporate clients include insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

SOURCE SOS Limited