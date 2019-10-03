SOS Well Services Drives to Raise Awareness and Funds for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

LA BARGE, Wyo., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Well Services, LLC has wrapped the cab of a swab rig in its fleet with themed graphics to draw attention to the cause of ending hunger in Wyoming, while on the job and on the road. In addition to helping raise awareness, SOS Well Services has pledged a percentage of yearly revenue from operation of the rig to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

"We are on a mission to support our local communities. With the money donated through the use of this new rig, we are off to good start," stated Jeff Schmid, COO at SOS Well Services.

"Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a willing well-educated workforce and independence for the elderly. We are pleased to collaborate with SOS Well Services to help accomplish our mission," said Victoria Ziton, Communications and Development Manager for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

The "Wyoming Food Bank Swab Rig" is the second initiative SOS has put in motion, in their commitment to give back to the community. The first effort, the "Wildlife Conservation Swab Rig," is wrapped with a wildlife theme and SOS donates a percentage of its yearly revenue to the Wildlife Conservation Fund in Wyoming. "SOS Well Services wants to ensure a strong, family-friendly Wyoming, where people and the environment come first," emphasized Mike Schmid, president of SOS Well Services.

About SOS Well Services, LLC

Headquartered in La Barge, Wyoming with a second office in Kimball, Nebraska, SOS Well Services provides multiple oilfield services in the western United States. SOS Well Services has over 30 years of experience in oilfield services. The company sets itself apart through quality oilfield services, operational excellence, commitment to the environment and a focus on safety. Additional information is available at www.SOSWellServices.com.

