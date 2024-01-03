SOSi Awarded Contract to Deliver Intelligence Solutions to U.S. Army Europe and Africa

News provided by

SOS International LLC (SOSi)

03 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Contract extends delivery of intelligence support services, ISR integration, and future threat assessments

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi today announced it was awarded a prime contract to provide a broad range of support services to the intelligence directorate of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF).

The contract includes multidiscipline intelligence analysis; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and integration; intelligence planning, training, and exercise support; cyber network defense (CND) and systems engineering services.



"At a time of high operational tempo and major conflicts across the European and Levant theaters, it is critical for the Army to maintain reliable intelligence and technical support services in these regions," said Dan Robinson, SOSi vice president, intelligence. "This award demonstrates our team's exceptional performance over the past five years delivering timely, reliable, relevant, and actionable intelligence."

SOSi employs nearly 300 intelligence professionals, system engineers, and software developers across Europe, who provide mission critical products and services to the U.S. military and NATO. For this newly awarded intelligence technical support services (ITSS) contract, more than 130 SOSi intelligence professionals, language experts, and security experts will deliver direct support to the USAREUR-AF intelligence directorate and its numerous subordinate commands in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Kosovo and Turkey.

About SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, the company provides mission-critical engineering, intelligence and logistics solutions to the U.S. government, and manages many of our nation's most important programs around the globe. For more information, visit www.sosi.com.

SOURCE SOS International LLC (SOSi)

