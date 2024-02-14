SOSi Promotes Jim Edwards to Chief Growth Officer

SOS International LLC (SOSi)

14 Feb, 2024, 15:33 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi today announced the promotion of Jim Edwards to Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Edwards will continue to expand SOSi's market share across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies by strengthening SOSi's position in the delivery of advanced technology-driven solutions.

Jim Edwards, SOSi Chief Growth Officer
Throughout Edwards' tenure, he has led SOSi's acquisition of new contracts and achieved a 100% win rate on contract renewals and recompetes. By building relationships and partnerships across the U.S. government and ensuring that every aspect of SOSi business aligns with customer needs and expectations, Edwards has positioned SOSi for continued growth.

"Jim has been instrumental in putting SOSi on a steady upward trajectory. As chief growth officer, I'm confident he will continue to build on our success to pursue and win high-impact business opportunities and demonstrate the tangible value SOSi delivers to customers and partners," said SOSi CEO Julian Setian.

Edwards has a distinguished career marked by accomplishments in military service and industry leadership. He began his career as an Army intelligence officer. He retired after 25 years of service in airborne, cavalry, aviation, and intelligence units in Germany, Panama, and the United States, with wartime tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. As a Colonel, he served as the G3 of the Army's Airborne Corps, commanded the Army's first Battlefield Surveillance Brigade in combat, and was the senior intelligence officer for the Army's largest command.

Edwards first joined SOSi after retiring from the Army in 2012. He served as SOSi's Vice President for Business Development for four years before transitioning to a senior position at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command and, later, one of the federal intelligence agencies. He returned to the private sector in 2020 to take on senior business development roles at DynCorp International and Perspecta, rejoining SOSi in 2022 following Perspecta's merger with Peraton. 

ABOUT SOSi
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SOSi is a private defense and government services firm that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, integration, sustainment, and delivery of advanced technology systems, products, and services. It is the largest founder-owned and operated business in the government services market and has a wide range of capabilities that includes data science, software development, network engineering, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and logistics. https://www.sosi.com/

SOSi Awarded Contract to Deliver Intelligence Solutions to U.S. Army Europe and Africa

FORMER SOCOM OPERATIONS DIRECTOR CHRIS PATERAS JOINS SOSi

