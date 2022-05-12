SOSI REHIRES JIM EDWARDS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Edwards joined SOSi's Business Development team after retiring from the Army in 2012. Within one year, he was promoted to Vice President and is credited with leading a team that secured more than $950 million of new business in four years at SOSi. Edwards departed for a senior civilian position in the Intelligence Community and later returned to the private sector in senior business development roles at DynCorp International (now Amentum) and Perspecta, through its merger with Peraton.

As SOSi's senior executive for business development, Edwards will drive strategic growth, leading initiatives to win new business and expanding customer relationships across the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets.

"Jim's expertise and distinguished career are unsurpassed. He brings extraordinary international, intelligence, and military experience to our team. His natural leadership and proven performance will positively impact our success differentiating SOSi's capabilities delivering scalable, innovative solutions to our customers across the globe," said SOSi CEO Julian Setian.

