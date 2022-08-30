Sosobee Convenes SCIII Foundation Board of Directors

Jane Sosebee of AT&T Serves as SCIII Interim Director

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Sosebee, President of AT&T South Carolina and Interim Chair, SCIII, convened the first Board of Directors meeting of South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information Foundation, Inc. (SCIII), on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Capital City Club Columbia. Attending board members included Attorney Tigeron Wells, Director of State Government Affairs of Duke Energy, Ms. Yvette Roland, Senior Liaison, State & Federal Government Relations for Santee Cooper, Mr. Michael Jackson, South Carolina Ports Authority, Ms. Stephanie Jones, Corporate Philanthropy Communications Consultant for Dominion Energy, Ms. Carolyn Parker, Retired Executive with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Mr. Bo Ghirardelli and Ms. Laura Plato, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, of Sky's the Limit in California and Senator John L. Scott, Jr., S.C. Legislator who sponsored the bill that provided funding to create the institutes on the seven Historically Black College and University (HBCU) campuses of South Carolina. Dr. Bob Jennings, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation and Dr. Gwynth R. Nelson, Executive Director of the Institutes also attended.

The Foundation supports the Institutes by identifying, cultivating, and soliciting both human and fiscal resources that will catalyze member institutions in creating innovative programs and services that will produce the best and brightest students while simultaneously enhancing their collaborations with businesses and industries throughout the state and nation. Dr. Jennings explained that the Foundation is seeking funds to support three major initiatives: the Scholarship Fund, the Endowment Fund, and the Project Fund.

It is no secret that the greatest need among students on HBCU campuses is often the need for scholarships and financial assistance. Research shows that more than 50 percent of the students on the S.C. campuses are the first in their families to attend college; the primary reason for stopping or dropping out is due to a lack of financial support. The Foundation's Scholarship Fund will bridge the gap for many of these students and keep them enrolled at school. The Endowment Fund will help to ensure the longevity of the Institutes, while the Project Fund will help ensure that faculty stay abreast of the latest trends and needs of the markets for which they are preparing students while giving students hands-on experiences through internships, shadowing, and part or full-time employment opportunities while pursuing their course of study.

About SCIII:

South Carolina's Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) is an initiative and vision inspired by Sen. John L. Scott, Jr., which focuses on revolutionizing and cultivating the state's seven four-year HBCUs' overall capabilities and contributions for the citizens and residents of the state. South Carolina has a rich history when it comes to educating people of color, and SCIII provides the perfect conduit for partnerships between SCIII HBCUs and state business and industry, diversifying and improving the state's workforce.

