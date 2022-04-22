Portfolio value of SOSV Climate Tech 100 doubles to $11B and includes 5 unicorns.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global venture capital firm SOSV announced today the release of its second annual SOSV Climate Tech 100 list, a selection of the firm's top deep tech companies combating climate change. SOSV disclosed that in the past year, the aggregate valuation of the firms on the list had doubled to $11 billion and the total capital raised also doubled to hit $3.8 billion.

SOSV releases Climate Tech 100 list for 2022—value of SOSV CT100 portfolio doubles to $11B and includes 5 unicorns. Tweet this Unicorns of the SOSV Climate Tech 100 list, 2022. SOSV releases Climate Tech 100 list for 2022. The portfolio has doubled its valuation and includes five unicorns: Upside Foods, Perfect Day, NotCo, Formlabs, and GetAround.

"SOSV has been deeply committed to climate tech for more than a decade. We find and fund pre-seed startups that are inventing a better future. The performance of the Climate Tech 100 in the past year is an encouraging sign that more investors are taking this vital sector seriously," said Sean O'Sullivan, Founder and Managing General Partner of SOSV.

The venture data company Pitchbook has ranked SOSV the #1 investor in climate tech since 2018 , and SOSV's Climate Tech 100 list included five unicorns: Upside Foods , Perfect Day , NotCo , Formlabs , and GetAround . According to the research firm HolonIQ , there are currently 50 climate tech unicorns in the global startup ecosystem.

Caption: SOSV's Climate Tech 100 2022 Unicorns

Most of the companies on the SOSV Climate Tech 100 originated in SOSV's IndieBio (life sciences) or HAX (hard tech) startup development programs, and they cover a broad array of climate categories, including food (51), manufacturing (25), transport (9), energy (8), building systems (4) and circular economy (3). The companies on the SOSV Climate Tech 100 come from 19 countries, some 42% have a founder with a Ph.D., and 38% of the companies have at least one female founder.

IndieBio operates in San Francisco and New York City, and HAX has programs in Newark, NJ, Shenzhen, and Tokyo. SOSV invests only in companies that participate in its pre-seed programs, but it continues investing post-program as its portfolio companies advance to later rounds.

After initial backing by SOSV, the companies on the list won backing from hundreds of investors including SoftBank, Temasek, Tiger Global, New Enterprise Associates, DBL Partners, Foundry Group, Sequoia Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Khosla Ventures, Future Shape, The Engine, Prelude Ventures, and Future Ventures.

SOSV will host the second annual SOSV Climate Tech Summit on October 25 and 26, registration for the virtual event is now open.

About SOSV

SOSV is a global venture capital firm headquartered in Princeton, NJ. The firm has more $1.2 billion in assets under management and specializes in the early stage development of deep tech companies focused on human and planetary health. SOSV operates the startup development programs HAX (hard tech), IndieBio (life sciences), Chinaccelerator and MOX (cross-border growth) and dlab (blockchain). Sean O'Sullivan, a serial entrepreneur and technologist, is the founder and managing general partner of SOSV. The firm has 9 general partners and a 130-person staff across eight locations in the US, Europe and Asia. To learn more, contact SOSV . https://sosv.com/ https://sosvclimatetech.com/

SOURCE SOSV