SotaTek: Real-life Use Cases of Blockchain Adoption that Gets your Mindset Right

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain has recently been a trendy buzzword, not just for tech-savvy people, but also for the general public. Every year, thousands of new Blockchain projects are launched with the ambition to conquer the new peak of this promising technology.

Previously, when hearing the "Blockchain" term, people may immediately think of cryptocurrencies used for financial and investment purposes. From their perspectives, Blockchain is an advanced technology that is hardly adopted in real life. However, according to Mr. Le Minh Tuan (Tommy Le), CEO & Co-founder of SotaTek, Blockchain Technology can be leveraged in traditional economic sectors such as Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Entertainment, etc.

SotaTek jumped into Blockchain in late 2016 and had been through the "Blockchain Boom '' of 2017, 2018, and 2019. Currently, SotaTek owns 1000+ experienced employees and cooperates with a variety of global firms such as Algorand, Klaytn Foundation, Cardano Foundation, Near, Kyber etc as a long-term and strategic Technology Partner. We help clients effectively adopt Blockchain Technology while optimizing operating costs.

What's the Right Approach to Apply Blockchain Technology in Multi-industries?

Blockchain technology improves accountability and efficiency across many businesses in various industries. Hence a reason why more and more companies apply it into reality, especially top Blockchain Development Firms who can master the techstack, choosing the right adoption of both public blockchain and private blockchain. Since not everyone can have this right approach, it is essential to have a right mindset towards it, especially with real case study. Let's take a look at some successful Blockchain projects of SotaTek, Top Blockchain Development Company in Asia Pacific, to get a deeper understanding.

1. Blockchain Use Cases in Education

While fake diplomas were an emerging problem in the education sector, SotaTek was proud to be chosen as a trusted tech partner by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET Vietnam) to create a system for storing large numbers of certificates and solve the issue of forged diplomas.

Starting in 2020-2021, all degrees given by training institutions from high school to university level would be included in the National Diploma System, according to the Ministry of Education and Training's proposal.

With many years of experience in Blockchain applications development, SotaTek took on the task of planning, designing, developing, and putting this system into operation.

After 2 months of implementation with 23 technology experts, the application has officially been put into operation. It's perfectly suited for managing, authenticating, and using information from diplomas while also saving administrative costs & offering strict management.

With the strategic cooperation between SotaTek and MOET Vietnam, fake degrees won't be able to appear or be verified on the system. Since then, the problem of forged diplomas will be gradually pushed back and completely eliminated in the future. This is also the first time the Blockchain application has been put into use by the Vietnamese Government, marking an important milestone in the development of this industry.

2. Blockchain Use Cases in Healthcare

In 2019-2020, during the stressful early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, countries throughout the world must immediately universalize immunization in order to limit deaths and community transmission. However, as people's movements are extremely complicated, managing their immunization information faces several challenges.

Understanding the importance of information storage, the Ministry of Health of a Southeast Asian country started pushing our clients (customers who require information security) to find a solution to manage citizens' movement history and vaccination information

That's why customers came to SotaTek and expected us to support them as a technology partner. After 3 months of research and testing, SotaTek's Blockchain experts have successfully launched the "Application for Public Vaccination Management".

Here are the working processes of this app: When users enter their Covid-19 vaccination information into the program, the system determines which public areas they have moved to (stores, schools, hospitals, etc) and updates their vaccination status. Following that, all data will be sent to the Blockchain system, which is optimized for absolute security. This app also provides a management admin page for correctly locating a specific user's movement history information when they are infected with Covid-19.

The application was instantly implemented for 32 million people nationwide, assisting the government in controlling the number of people infected with COVID-19 as well as their travel history, therefore restricting the disease's spread.

3. Blockchain Use Cases in IDO Launchpad

In the Launchpad field, SotaTek has supported our clients to develop Red Kite - a platform used to build decentralized applications, which are able to connect with the DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem using Blockchain Technology.

With over 10 years of experience in collaborating with international firms, SotaTek's 12 tech experts took charge of this project with these main programming languages: React, Node JS & Solidity.

After 4 months of researching and developing with our experts, Red Kite was launched and successfully met the demand of IDO investors. Moreover, Red Kite was recognized as Top Rated IDO Launchpad for the Crypto Firms, making it one of the best launching platforms for Defi projects built on Ethereum Blockchain, Binance Smart Chain, and other platforms.

4. Blockchain Use Cases in Entertainment

While the future of the video game industry is witnessing a lot of new games after a big hit of NFT, MetaMerge stands out as the GameFi hybrid game that combines traditional games and games on one Blockchain platform. IT developers behind MetaMerge expect that the game can solve the existing zero-sum game problem and open a new direction for the Blockchain game series in the future.

Blockchain developers at SotaTek and the game studio BBOLD have collaborated to map out a strategic plan, aiming to create the world's top quality Blockchain game, which is widely popular on electronic and mobile software.

MetaMerge is a blockchain-based merge game that allows players to collect tokenized assets in the form of tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). MetaMerge players will take the role as the owner of a magical land to explore, build and protect their own islands. MetaMerge aims to be a top world game that allows players to interact with friends through in-game social methods and PvP combat.

5. Blockchain Use Cases in Manufacturing

In the past, the manufacturing industry in Vietnam was believed to hardly adapt to the speedy development of Blockchain technology, but now this industry is experiencing such an extremely positive transformation.

One of the most optimal Blockchain solutions introduced into the manufacturing industry by SotaTek is the "Used Vehicle Query Application", resulting from a 12-week-research by SotaTek's software engineers.

The application was built by 11 Blockchain developers to retrieve information of sold vehicles along the value chain, enabling buyers to approach transparent information about vehicles, contributing to meet the current needs of customers. In particular, the application also allows distributors and used car dealers to know exactly where the product is having problems in the production chain and, thereby, minimize the average repair time.

Currently, the blockchain application has been trusted by 2000+ reputable sold motorbike distributors in Vietnam and 800+ distributors in the Asia-Pacific region.

SotaTek - A Trusted Blockchain Development Partner for Businesses

After removing barriers to consider Blockchain as virtual currency, this technology can be flexibly applied much more. With SotaTek, Blockchain is the future of the digital economy, therefore, one of the top priorities of the SotaTek Board of Directors in the sustainable development strategy is to focus on deploying multi-industry solutions to support partners in all industries such as Health, Manufacturing, Education, Insurance, Law…

With 1000+ technology engineers, over the past 7 years, Sotatek has cooperated with 25 countries and successfully implemented 500+ projects for global customers. Currently, SotaTek owns the largest Blockchain development workforce in Southeast Asia. We believe that, with our technology capabilities, SotaTek will be a reliable companion and a trusted partner to bring the most perfect and optimal solutions for your business.

