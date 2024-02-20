SOTE LIFE: The New All-in-One Christian App that Brings Together Videos, News, Prayer, and Praise for an Instant Faith Boost - Launched by Church Budget

News provided by

SOTE.life

20 Feb, 2024

SALEM, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Church Budget is excited to announce the launch of their new app, SOTE.life, designed to connect Christians digitally and strengthen the community. SOTE.life is an all-in-one app that offers an enhanced faith-building experience, combining short-form social media videos, Christian news, and a prayer and gratitude tracker.

Download the SOTE.life app on the App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sote-life/id1511249947
Brooke Pidgeon, President of Church Budget, said, "I truly believe that the SOTE.life app is exactly what our culture, and specifically our faith community, is craving. It is at the forefront of where the most popular phone apps are heading, and with young Christians in mind, it offers daily reminders of our first allegiance to God our Father and our Lord Jesus."

SOTE.life, short for Salt of the Earth, is the perfect app for anyone who wants to boost their faith and spread their light to the world. The app features a collection of user uploaded short-form videos that are sure to give users an instant mood boost. Users can share their faith, inspiration, or ministry with fellow seekers or follow their favorite creators for a daily dose of inspiration that will build their faith.

In addition to the videos, SOTE.life keeps users informed about the latest Christian news headlines from around the world with its SOTE.report. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, the app has users covered.

Furthermore, SOTE.life aims to create daily habits that strengthen users' faith. With the Daily Habits prayer and gratitude tracker, users can easily keep track of all their prayers and even set reminders to pray daily, so they never miss a beat.

The SOTE.life app is available as a free download in the Apple app store with plans to roll out an Android version in the near future. Everyone is invited to join the faith-building experience. With SOTE.life, Christians can connect digitally and strengthen their faith together.

For more information, visit sote.life
Sydney Leone
[email protected]

SOURCE SOTE.life

