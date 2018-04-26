SOTERIA and CureMatch Partner to Support Oncologists with Personalized Cancer Treatment Options

SOTERIA, the premier concierge precision medicine advisory company, provides client guidance related to individualized tumor profiling services. In turn, CureMatch evaluates a patient's sequencing data and prior drug history to rank the top mono-therapies, two-drug combinations, and three-drug combinations along with any specifically selected treatment options for oncologists' consideration.

"Next-generation tumor sequencing offers insights into the unique biological basis of an individual's cancer," stated Aaron Miller, M.D., Ph.D. from UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. "SOTERIA and CureMatch are optimizing the implications of these tests, creating tangible value for oncologists and their patients."

"SOTERIA is proud to work with CureMatch, the leader in predictive analytics for targeted combination cancer treatment," stated Julia Civardi, Founder and CEO of SOTERIA. "This partnership empowers oncologists with specific treatment recommendations from a molecular basis, so patients receive truly personalized precision medicine."

"CureMatch is delighted that SOTERIA will help more cancer patients access Personalized Combination Therapy®," stated Stephane Richard, Ph.D., President and CEO of CureMatch. "Selecting the most promising combinations of anticancer drugs for each individual can be a daunting task, but CureMatch streamlines over 4.5 million drug combinations into actionable analysis for oncologists."

Chief Science Officer of SOTERIA, Ashley Brenton Ph.D., adds, "We've had tremendous success using CureMatch's analytics to offer personalized, targeted combination therapies for a number of clients. In many cases, these are patients for whom frontline cancer therapy failed."

The strategic SOTERIA-CureMatch partnership exemplifies a new way of thinking about cancer care. Instead of traditional tumor site-based treatment, genomics-based precision medicine allows oncologists to target the specific molecular aberrations involved in a patient's unique cancer.

About CureMatch®

CureMatch, Inc. is a digital precision oncology company bridging the gap between legacy cancer treatments and advances in personalized medicine. CureMatch scores and ranks Personalized Combination Therapy® options to target specific molecular aberrations in cost-effective PreciGENE reports. This actionable intelligence guides oncologists to effectively customize treatment for each individual patient. Based in San Diego, CA, the CureMatch technology has expert foundation in supercomputing, oncology, genetics, proteomics, biochemistry, and cell biology. For more information, visit www.curematch.com.

About SOTERIA

SOTERIA provides patients and physicians with the answers and information they need to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of precision medicine. SOTERIA works on behalf of its international clientele to: identify optimal testing and genomic sequencing options, optimize the use of biological specimens and sequencing data, and to facilitate communication between hospitals, research institutions, and biotechnology companies. Privately-held SOTERIA is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.soteriaone.com.

