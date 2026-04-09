Soteria Battery Innovation Group and Alabama Mobility & Power Center to Co-Host Fifth Annual LithiumSAFE: Battery Safety Workshop

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Battery Innovation Group and the Alabama Mobility & Power Center (AMP) partner as co-hosts for the fifth annual LithiumSAFE: Battery Safety Workshop, to be held September 15-16, 2026 at AMP's state-of-the-art facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Experts in the battery industry gather to share their expertise and perspectives on safety.

Now in its fifth year, LithiumSAFE has become a dedicated forum for the battery industry to address safety challenges and best practices. Founded by Soteria to create a space for open, cross-industry dialogue, the workshop convenes battery manufacturers, OEMs, researchers, insurers, regulators, and public safety professionals to examine battery safety from materials to cell design through pack integration and real-world deployment.

Soteria is partnering with AMP to bring the 2026 workshop into an environment designed to accelerate mobility and power innovation. Together, Soteria and AMP aim to strengthen the bridge between research, industrial implementation, and field experience.

Over two days, LithiumSAFE will feature live EV battery burn demonstrations, keynote presentations from industry leaders, expert-led panel discussions on emerging safety risks and regulatory considerations and showcases of next-generation safety technologies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour AMP's Power Research Lab and Battery Research Center, offering insights into advanced testing and development capabilities.

"Battery safety is not a competitive advantage to be guarded—it's a shared responsibility," said Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria. "LithiumSAFE was founded to encourage constructive, technically grounded conversations around risk and mitigation. Partnering with AMP allows us to host these conversations in a facility purpose-built for advancing mobility and energy technologies."

"Collaboration between industry and research institutions is essential as battery technologies evolve," said Brad Whisenant, Consortium Development Manager at AMP. "We're proud to co-host LithiumSAFE and to welcome leaders from across the battery ecosystem to Tuscaloosa. By bringing diverse perspectives together, we can better understand challenges and advance practical safety solutions."

The continued growth of battery-powered technologies depends not only on innovation, but on trust, transparency, and shared responsibility. LithiumSAFE 2026 brings together the expertise and perspectives needed to support that progress. Industry professionals are invited to be part of the dialogue and register now at https://lithiumsafe.net.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc.

Soteria is a technology development and licensing company dedicated to advancing battery safety through innovative collaboration. Through its global Consortium, Soteria works with manufacturers, OEMs, material innovators, and researchers to identify pressing safety challenges and collectively advance solutions. By combining technical advancements with cross-industry engagement, Soteria supports practical, scalable safety solutions. Learn more at https://soteriabig.com.

About the Alabama Mobility & Power Center

Alabama Mobility & Power Center (AMP), based at the University of Alabama, is a research and innovation hub dedicated to advancing mobility and power technologies. AMP connects industry, academia, and government partners to accelerate battery development, testing, workforce training, and commercialization. Through its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative model, AMP supports the advancement of next-generation energy and transportation systems. Learn more at https://amp.ua.edu.

Contact: Amy Brinson

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SOURCE Soteria Battery Innovation Group