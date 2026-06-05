Soteria Battery Innovation Group Licenses QinetiQ Thermal Event Detection Technology for Battery Safety IP Exchange

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Battery Innovation Group announced today that it has licensed QinetiQ's Q-TRED thermal event detection technology for inclusion in the Soteria Battery Safety IP Exchange (IPX). The technology is designed to help battery systems detect early warning signs of dangerous thermal events before they progress.

Q-TRED coatings emit a detectable volatile compound when a battery reaches elevated temperatures.

QinetiQ, a global integrated defense and security company, developed Q-TRED to provide early warning of potential battery thermal runaway events. The technology uses coatings that emit detectable volatile compounds when a battery cell reaches elevated temperatures. Commercially available gas sensors can detect those compounds, helping alert systems to abnormal thermal conditions before a fire occurs. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on temperature monitoring at limited points within a battery pack, Q-TRED supports a distributed sensing strategy with volatile sensor molecules on every cell.

The Q-TRED technology will become part of Soteria's Battery Safety IP Exchange, a licensing platform designed to reduce barriers to implementing battery safety innovations. The IPX brings together complementary technologies spanning internal cell materials, propagation resistance solutions, detection, mitigation, and safer battery design strategies under a unified licensing framework. Soteria's long-term goal is to help accelerate the adoption of safety-enabling technologies by making them more accessible to manufacturers across the battery ecosystem.

Soteria will partner with companies throughout the supply chain to further develop the QinetiQ technology into products and integrated systems designed for safety-critical battery environments, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems, micromobility products, aerospace applications, and other battery powered devices. In addition to implementing Q-TRED in its own products, members of the Soteria BIG Consortium and IPX licensees will help validate, integrate, and determine implementation strategies for the technology throughout the industry.

"Early warning is one of the most important layers in battery safety, and it is underserved by limited, discreet measurement points.," said Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group. "By combining Q-TRED with broader industry collaboration through the IPX, the industry can build battery systems that identify problems earlier, respond faster, and reduce the risk of damaging failures."

Soteria believes improving battery safety will require many complementary approaches working together within the battery cells and pack. Q-TRED represents one example of how the Battery Safety IP Exchange is intended to help transform promising safety innovations into practical, scalable solutions for real-world applications. Companies interested in exploring how this technology — or other technologies within the Battery Safety IP Exchange portfolio — may apply to their products or applications are encouraged to contact Amy Brinson, VP – Ecosystem & Brand at [email protected].

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc.

Soteria is a technology development and licensing company dedicated to advancing battery safety through innovative collaboration. Through its global Consortium, Soteria works with manufacturers, OEMs, material innovators, and researchers to identify pressing safety challenges and collectively advance solutions. By combining technical advancements with cross-industry engagement, Soteria supports practical, scalable safety solutions. Learn more at https://soteriabig.com.

Contact: Amy Brinson

[email protected]

+1 (864) 609-4165

SOURCE Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc.