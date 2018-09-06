Soteria BIG Ranked #1 Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

"It's an honor to be included among the finalists, who were all exemplary in their industries. Being named #1 is a blessing that will help our mission to eliminate all lithium-ion battery fires forever," said Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria BIG. "The Most Fundable Companies assessment highlighted key areas we needed to improve, helping us solidify our thinking in aspects critical to early-stage success. While it is an honor to win, going through the process provided considerable value."

Soteria BIG has formed a consortium of leading advanced material, equipment, battery and OEM companies to make its safe lithium-ion battery architecture available globally through a broad supply chain of licensees. Initial consortium members include NASA, DuPont, and Mercedes Benz, with more than 25 total members joining during the consortium's inaugural six months.

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Soteria BIG will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the November print issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. Honorees on the list are located across the country and come from a variety of industries including big data, the internet of things, telecommunications, blockchain, and construction.

To learn more about Soteria BIG please visit www.soteriabig.com and to learn more about the Most Fundable Companies initiative visit here .

Contact: Amy Brinson, (864) 609-4165, Amy.Brinson@SoteriaBIG.com

SOURCE Soteria Battery Innovation Group

Related Links

http://www.soteriabig.com/

