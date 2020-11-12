Soteria Biotherapeutics Announces Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Soteria"), a privately-held, immuno-oncology company focused on developing a next generation of conditionally active bispecific t-cell engaging antibodies to treat cancer patients with solid tumors, today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board to help guide the company's early stage research and development.

"The advice and guidance from this distinguished group of scientists, clinicians and drug developers from world renowned academic institutions, big pharma and relevant immuno-oncology companies, will be invaluable to Soteria," said Kristine Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Soteria. "We look forward to working with this talented scientific advisory board as we build our early pipeline of small molecule controlled bispecific t-cell engagers and expand our small molecule switch platform."

Members of the Soteria Scientific Advisory Board include:

Jim Wells , PhD , Soteria Co-founder and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board; Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at UC San Francisco ("UCSF"); Investigator in the CZ Biohub and Hellen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; member of the National Academy of Sciences; formerly founding scientist in Genentech's protein engineering department; expertise in protein and antibody engineering

Mike Briskin , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Phenomic AI; Chair of Obsidian Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board; formerly founded Jounce Therapeutics and served as VP of Discovery Research; expertise in immuno-oncology therapeutics discovery and T cell trafficking

Brian Daniels , MD, Partner at 5AM Ventures; formerly Senior Vice President of Global Development and Medical Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb; expertise in therapeutics discovery and development

Lawrence Fong , MD, Distinguished Professor in Cancer Biology and Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program at UCSF; Co-director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at UCSF; Co-leader of the Cancer Immunology Program in the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; expertise in cancer immunotherapy

Peter Kim , PhD, Professor of Biochemistry at Stanford University School of Medicine; member of the National Academy of Sciences; formerly President of Merck Research Laboratories; expertise in therapeutics discovery and development

Henry Lowman , PhD , Advisor and former Executive Vice President of R&D at Triphase; formerly Chief Scientific Officer at CytomX; formerly Director of Genetech's antibody engineering department; expertise in antibody discovery and development

Arthur Weiss , MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor of rheumatology, of medicine, and of microbiology and immunology at UCSF; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; member of the National Academy of Sciences; Co-founder of Nurix; expertise in immunology, T cell biology, and signal transduction

About Soteria Biotherapeutics Inc.

Soteria is developing a next generation of conditionally active bispecific t-cell engaging antibodies to treat cancer patients with solid tumors. Soteria's highly innovative T-LITETM platform provides small molecule-dependent activation of bispecific antibody therapies, enabling safer and more efficacious treatments through pulsatile activity, reduced side effects and higher dosing. T-LITEs incorporate a small molecule-controlled switch into a conventional bispecific t-cell engaging antibody which enables precise on/off control over the timing and magnitude of redirected T-cell cytotoxic activity. Soteria was founded in 2018 with technology licensed from UC San Francisco and is based in San Francisco, California.

