Soteria Consortium Partnership Builds Lithium-ion Batteries with 26% Higher Energy Density and >80% Less Copper and Aluminum

The current collectors were made from thermally stable, high strength DuPont™ Kapton® polyimide film, metallized by Steinerfilm to have 500 nm of metal on each side. At 5 microns total thickness, they are the lightest, thinnest current collectors for lithium-ion batteries available, and use only 17% of the aluminum and copper used in normal batteries. Polaris Battery Labs combined these in a traditional format with an LCO cathode, graphite anode and electrolyte to produce a battery with over 26% higher energy density than the batteries made side-by-side with traditional aluminum and copper foils.

This significant technical advancement required the expertise of all three companies. All three are members of the Soteria Battery Innovation Group consortium, which promotes industry collaboration for advanced battery and safety technology. The consortium now has over 110 members including NASA, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Motorola, Lenovo, DuPont, Applied Materials and others. Consortium members do what they would naturally do to advance and protect their own businesses using the Soteria technology, and own the results. In this way, the expertise of over a hundred companies are combined toward the goal of making lithium-ion batteries inherently safe.

"DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. We work closely with customers, academia, and institutions providing solutions, products, and technical services to enable next-generation technologies. The collaboration with the Soteria BIG consortium enabled the team to take commercially available DuPont™ Kapton® film, to build a higher energy density lithium-ion battery with less metal consumption is another example of how DuPont technology helps advance the sustainability goal," said David Reichert, Global Business Development Leader for DuPont Electronics & Industrial.

"Soteria's mission is not to make the safest batteries, but rather to enable the entire industry to have the safest batteries possible. To accomplish this, Soteria connects companies with complementary skills and needs in projects that benefit everyone," said Maddy Cox, Soteria's Global Consortium Director.

Soteria's open-innovation consortium and licensing structure creates a hub for the development of new technologies and a structure to make them broadly available to the battery industry. The materials enabled by this project will have a significant impact on the electric vehicle industry and also reduce the amount of metal that needs to be mined in order to support it, making the whole value chain more environmentally friendly.

To see a summary of cell test results, download this report.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc

Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc is an advanced technology development and licensing company that has formed a consortium to promote a light, safe and cost-effective architecture for lithium ion batteries everywhere. Soteria BIG was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and Carl Hu, and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information contact Amy Brinson at (864) 609-4165 or [email protected] or visit our website at www.soteriabig.com.

About Steinerfilm

Steinerfilm, Inc. makes high-performance metallized dielectric films used in demanding applications. Our decades of experience designing and manufacturing thin film metallization equipment translates into deep process knowledge and expertise in every dimension. When performance, reliability, and quality cannot be compromised, Steinerfilm is a step ahead. Steinterfilm is located in Williamstown, MA and Erndtebrück, Germany. For more information, contact Nita Tanner at 413.458.9525 – [email protected] or www.steinerfilm.com.

Contact: Amy Brinson

Communications & Project Manager

(864) 609-4165

[email protected]

SOURCE Soteria Battery Innovation Group