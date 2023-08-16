Soteria Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Its Fight Against Battery Fires

News provided by

Soteria Battery Innovation Group

16 Aug, 2023, 13:03 ET

Soteria is launching a crowdfunding campaign to provide resources to develop and launch a line of inherently safe batteries for e-bikes and other markets.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria has been working with a group of experts from NASA, Munro & Associates, Polaris and other companies to understand the deficiencies in current batteries for e-bikes. With the project concluding soon in the form of robust best practices, Soteria wants to turn the best practices into safe battery packs for immediate adoption in e-bikes. In doing so, Soteria is launching a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine to provide the resources quickly.

Continue Reading

This will also mark the first opportunity for non-accredited investors to invest directly into Soteria, allowing them to participate alongside the institutional and accredited investors who have already invested $8.3 million. Soteria's lithium-ion battery safety technology prevents explosions in e-bikes, electric vehicles and other devices by halting potential ignition events before they occur. With a portfolio of over 80 granted patents, Soteria's technology addresses the root cause of these explosions, ensuring the safety of consumers and industries alike.

To enable broad access to its technology, Soteria has formed a consortium of over 125 industry leaders, including NASA, Mercedes, Lenovo, and DuPont. This consortium provides a platform for an open discussion of safety problems and solutions in a market projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030 (McKinsey & Company).

"Soteria is dedicated to helping the lithium-ion battery industry improve safety, using whatever resources necessary. Our technology is certainly a piece, but we'll be pulling many safety strategies into a new line of safe e-bike battery packs to be produced by our recent acquisition, Voltaplex, to get them to market as quickly as possible," remarked Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria. "We are going to license these designs to the whole industry, and lead the way by launching our own products first."

Soteria has grown its consortium from an initial 12 founding members in 2018 to over 125 today, including some of the most elite names in lithium-ion batteries. Their 2023 year-to-date revenue is 87% higher than last year, having already surpassed $1 million in 2023. Commercial launches using its technology are planned in consumer electronics and micro mobility, with several additional projects that have already begun in the electric vehicle market. With the support of the consortium members, Soteria is set to help raise the safety standard across industries, especially those that rely so heavily on lithium-ion batteries.

To become part of this transformative journey and support Soteria's crowdfunding campaign, please visit the campaign page on StartEngine at startengine.com/offering/soteria.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.
Soteria is a lithium-ion battery safety platform that includes both a technology to eliminate battery fires and consortium to promote best practices for lithium-ion battery safety. Soteria's patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway by forming a fuse around internal short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function. Soteria's mission is to have inherently safe batteries everywhere, which Soteria believes will take a wholistic approach to safety, combining complementary safety technologies from many companies and strategies. Soteria's consortium has over 125 members including NASA, Mercedes, Bosch, Motorola, Lenovo and many more. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Dr. Brian Morin and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

Follow Soteria BIG
LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter

Contact: Kelsey Cook
[email protected]
www.soteriabig.com

SOURCE Soteria Battery Innovation Group

Also from this source

E-bike Battery Safety Called into Question by Interim Project Results

Soteria Reorients Consortium to Wholistic Lithium-ion Battery Safety and Launches Content Platform to Support Shift

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.