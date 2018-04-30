SOTERIA Precision Medicine Advisory, Inc., retains industry expert John McNeil as its Head Bioinformatics and Machine Learning Advisor

SOTERIA Founder & CEO, Julia Civardi, said, "We are incredibly lucky to have John McNeil lay the foundational code for our systems as we work to reach more people in need of personalized health care. John creates tools that enable people to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, creating value for the patients, care teams, and scientists involved on each and every case."

John has a proven track record of positioning new biotechnology companies for success. He has been passionate about scientific information systems since his time in the biophysics lab at Harvey Mudd College. John has over 25 years of experience in biophysics, bioinformatics, pathogen detection systems, LIMS, validated data management systems, and IT. John McNeil said, "I am excited to design systems with SOTERIA that will help patients and advisors navigate testing, analysis, and treatment with all the relevant data at their fingertips."

About SOTERIA Precision Medicine Advisory SOTERIA provides clients the answers and information they need to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of precision medicine and molecular testing, based on their individual goals—saving precious time while providing peace of mind. SOTERIA works closely with clients to be their one resource—coordinating health history, current health state and immediate health needs. SOTERIA works on behalf of its international clientele to identify optimal testing and treatment options, provide context and meaning to reports and data, optimize the collection and use of biological specimens, and to facilitate communication between hospitals, research institutions, and biotechnologies. Privately-held SOTERIA is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For additional information, visit soteriaone.com.

