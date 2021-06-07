Sotero Appoints Security Industry Veteran C.J. Radford as Chief Executive Officer and Welcomes Alan Kessler as the Newest Board Member

BOSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider announces strengthening of its executive team with the addition of C.J. Radford as the CEO and Alan Kessler as the newest board member.

Sotero, a Burlington, MA based cybersecurity technology company that was founded to overcome the challenges faced with securing data. Sotero is changing the paradigm of security and privacy using a data centric security approach. Sotero was co-founded by Shanthi Boppana and Purandar Das, who are both experienced data and technology professionals. Sotero has established a significant presence within the pharmaceutical/healthcare, finance & technology verticals. Sotero is enabling its customers to solve data security problems across complex ecosystems. Sotero's solution also helps its customers to secure information across their vendor and partner ecosystems. Sotero's single footprint approach enables speedy deployment and time to value across complex heterogeneous environments. Our customers are able to accelerate revenue growth, by providing their clients with the best in class security and privacy.

"As we position ourselves to be the dominant solution in the data security and privacy space, we have taken the next step, in building our team, to support that objective," said Purandar Das, Co-Founder and founding CEO of Sotero. "It has been a tremendous journey to bring Shanthi's and my vision, of an innovative approach to data security, to life. I am looking forward to driving the company vision and strategy, through our product and technology offerings, as the company's Chief Strategy and Product Officer," said Das. "We are excited to add the leadership and industry experience of C.J. to our organization, at a time when both private and government organizations, are struggling to deal with the rapid escalation in cyber attacks."

"As a team, we are very proud of the success we have achieved. Adding the leadership skills and experiences of C.J. at this stage is the right step in our evolution," said Shanthi Boppana, Sotero CTO. "Both Purandar and I look forward to partnering with C.J. as we take the company to the next level."

C.J. Radford brings extensive cybersecurity knowledge and organizational leadership to Sotero, along with deep "Go To Market" experience from small to large organizations. C.J. will be focused on accelerating our channel programs and technology partnerships, growing our salesforce, and expanding Sotero's leadership team to propel Sotero's growth. C.J. joins Sotero from Thales, where he spent more than eight years responsible for Vormetric's growth as their Global Vice President of Channel Sales and Alliances.

"I'm very humbled and thrilled to join Sotero's leadership team and help lead the company through its next phase of growth. Purandar and Shanthi have built an amazing product and a strong company culture. I am looking forward to working with the co-founders and the broader leadership team on our growth journey. With high demand for data security and privacy, and Sotero's unique product capabilities and use case coverage, Sotero is well positioned to become a front runner in the data security market."

C.J. arrived at Thales from their acquisition of Vormetic in 2016 where he led Vormetric's cloud service provider channel business. Prior to Vormetric, C.J. spent more than five years at Symantec Corporation, where he led business development and new strategic growth initiatives within the rapidly evolving cloud market. He served as their business development director and head of the cloud and IT services team for the company's global business development and alliances group. C.J. also brings extensive expertise in the private equity and corporate finance industries from previous leadership roles to Sotero. Radford holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley - Walter A. Haas School of Business and a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from the University of Oregon.

Sotero is also excited to announce the addition of Alan Kessler, former CEO of Vormetric, to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kessler is a proven leader who was responsible for Vormetric's growth as an established leader in the data protection space. He brings a tremendous wealth of experience as well as perspective to the organization for our next phase of growth.

"I am excited to be a part of Sotero. Sotero is addressing a need in the marketplace that has not been addressed by current cybersecurity providers," said Kessler. "Sotero's data centric, cloud native solution will allow organizations to adopt a scalable security framework that addresses data security throughout its life cycle. Their technology independent approach allows organizations to adopt a single product to protect all data."

"We are thrilled to have Alan join our Board of Directors," said Purandar Das, Co-Founder and founding CEO of Sotero. "Alan guided the industry's leading encryption software provider to the industry's largest acquisition. We are excited to have him on our team. We will benefit tremendously from his depth of experience and perspective."

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in next generation data security. Sotero's KeepEncrypt™ solutions secure your data by encrypting data at rest, in motion, and in-use with virtually no latency or impact on user experience. Securing data "in- use" enables our customers to realize higher returns and faster time-to-value from their data for mission-critical business use cases, including data analysis, data sharing, and product development. Sotero's data security solutions are used by mid-market and large enterprises around the globe in biotech research, financial services, software development, healthcare and other industries that rely on data for business innovation and competitive advantage.

