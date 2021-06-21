Sotero Expands Its Executive Team by Appointing Brian Hartpence as the VP of Sales and Kevin Keane as VP of Business Development

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider, announced the expansion of its leadership team with two new key hires today. Brian Hartpence joins Sotero as the Vice President of Sales and Kevin Keane has been appointed the VP of Business Development.

"Brian and Kevin have extensive knowledge and experience scaling sales and partnership strategy for companies like Sotero, making them invaluable additions to our executive leadership team," said Purandar Das, founding CEO and Co-Founder of Sotero. "We are excited about the strategic vision and execution capabilities they bring, which will further accelerate Sotero's rapid growth."

With these two additions, Sotero is addressing two key growth areas. Brain will bring his knowledge and skills to helping us build our Enterprise sales effort. Brian's extensive experience in helping enterprise clients secure their data will be critical as customers look to us to help craft their next-generation security solutions. Kevin will help us with our partners that are looking for a scalable security solution for their SaaS platforms.

Hartpence brings over twenty years of experience spanning technology organizations in various high-growth stages across the globe. Most recently Hartpence served as Vice President of North American Sales at Thales. In his new role, Hartpence will be responsible for growing all direct and channel sales efforts throughout the U.S. He will drive and scale collaborative go-to-market activities with clients and partners to expand Sotero's sales talent.

Hartpence said, "I am looking forward to joining one of the most innovative companies in the data protection space. I understand our industry challenges and recognize Sotero as being a next-gen innovator. Our goal is to offer our customers a simple, easy-to-use solution for protecting their data regardless of location or database format."

Keane, Sotero's VP of Business Development, will drive and scale Sotero's technology partnerships. "I am very excited to join the growing team at Sotero," said Keane. "I'm joining a talented group of industry veterans that are addressing a key need in the growing data-driven economy. Bringing Sotero's security to our partners, as they look to offer their customers with the best security and privacy tools, which will enable growth as they rapidly scale their own platforms." Kevin has built and led successful partner programs for several technology solution providers including Unica, IBM, APT, Mastercard, Visual IQ and Nielsen.

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in next-generation data security. Sotero's KeepEncryptTM solutions secure your data by encrypting data at rest, in motion, and in-use with virtually no latency or impact on user experience. Securing data "in-use" enables our customers to realize higher returns and faster time-to-value from their data for mission-critical business use cases, including data analysis, data sharing, and product development. Sotero's data security solutions are used by mid-market and large enterprises around the globe in biotech research, financial services, software development, healthcare and other industries that rely on data for business innovation and competitive advantage.

