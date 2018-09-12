Sotheby's Asia Week Auctions Total $33.9 Million In New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's (NYSE :BID ) Asia Week sale series concluded this weekend in New York, with 750+ works spanning centuries of important Asian art sold across five auctions for a total of $33.9 million. Thus far in 2018, Sotheby's New York sales of Asian Art have reached $113.4 million – an impressive 42.5% increase over the same period last year. Below is a look at the magnificent works and collections that drove these results.

Christina Prescott-Walker, Division Director of Asian Art at Sotheby's New York, commented: "The market for Asian art, and Chinese art in particular, has remained extremely strong in New York throughout 2018. Sotheby's has had the honor of presenting works from a number of prestigious private collections this year, including those of the Chew Family, Jeffrey P. Stamen, Gerson and Judith Leiber, Jingyatang, Tang Hung and Fung Bi-Che, and Stephen Junkunc, III. Fresh-to the-market works emerging from such storied collections continue to be sought after by buyers internationally, and in particular those from mainland China – many of whom travel to New York to participate in our sales here. We look forward to our upcoming sales of Asian art that will highlight our autumn auction series in Hong Kong, and to our New York Asia Week sales in March 2019."

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection, artist, estate & foundation advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and three retail businesses: Sotheby's Wine, Sotheby's Diamonds, and Viyet, the online marketplace for interior design. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

