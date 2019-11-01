Sotheby's Home Unleashes Microfreaks, The Haas Brothers' Latest Collection

Since 2010, twin brothers Nikolai and Simon Haas have spurned arbitrary artistic boundaries and hierarchies, creating sculptural works of art that blur the lines between design, art, and craft. The Microfreaks were born out of a unique collaboration between the Haas Brothers and a group of talented women in the humble agricultural town of Lost Hills at the southern end of California's Central Valley. Known as the Haas Sisters, these women trained with the Haas Brothers and quickly learned the complex beading techniques to create these unique sculptures. The project was the brainchild of philanthropist and entrepreneur Lynda Resnick, who has been a driving force behind community development efforts in the region.

"This project is some of the most rewarding work of my life. It's just extraordinary to see what happens when talented, dedicated people like the Haas Sisters are given the opportunity to thrive," said Lynda Resnick, vice chair and co-owner of The Wonderful Company. "I hope others will be inspired to work with these wonderful artisans, whose collaboration with the Haas Brothers has led to such magically inventive results."

Sotheby's Home will share this remarkable project with its art-devoted fan base. Retailing at $1,500 each, Microfreaks are now available for purchase with 25 percent of sales benefiting the community of Lost Hills.

"We are thrilled that Sotheby's Home will be the exclusive seller of the Haas Brothers' Microfreaks," said John Auerbach, executive vice president, art & objects and digital businesses at Sotheby's. "The limited-edition collection showcases the inspiring collaboration between the Haas Brothers and the Haas Sisters of Lost Hills and exemplifies the way art can provide creative outlets and opportunities for people around the world."

The Haas Sisters have forged deep and lasting bonds with each other, strengthening relationships and fostering a strong sense of community within Lost Hills. Many of the women have become significant wage earners in their families, gaining power and autonomy at home. They have begun paying off debts, saving for their children's education, and feeling a sense of confidence and pride they've never experienced before.

"As artists, we strive to help people discover beauty in unexpected places. That is exactly what Lynda Resnick did for us when she introduced us to the amazingly talented women of Lost Hills," commented designers Simon and Nikolai Haas. "This vibrant community has made immeasurable contributions to our work and lives, and we are excited to be able to share this special collaboration through Sotheby's Home."

The Haas Sisters are learning additional techniques in beading and weaving as the Haas Brothers expand their aspirations and their product lines. To learn more about Microfreaks, please visit https://sothebyshome.com/microfreaks.

About Sotheby's Home

Sotheby's Home is an online consignment marketplace specializing in vintage and antique furniture, decorative objects, contemporary art, prints and accessories. For consignors, Sotheby's Home offers a full-service solution encompassing all steps of the selling process, from curation and photography to moving and delivery. For buyers, Sotheby's Home offers timeless pieces, providing access to exclusive collections that previously would not be available online, from showrooms and galleries, alongside one-of-a-kind items from dealers, interior designers and private consignments. Sotheby's Home partners with showroom brands including Ligne Roset, Donghia, Janus et Cie, Kravet, Niermann Weeks and Roche Bobois.

About the Haas Brothers

Raised in Austin, Texas, twins Nikolai and Simon Haas founded the Haas Brothers in 2010. Early on, the brothers received accolades for their exceptional craftsmanship. Since then, they have evolved from fabricators and collaborators to nimble cross-pollinators in creative disciplines including fashion, film, art and design. In their current works, the Haas Brothers explore aesthetic themes related to nature, science fiction, sexuality, and psychedelia. Their mastery and uniquely clever use of materials ranging from brass, porcelain and fur, to highly technical resins and polyurethane sets them apart as designers. Their work is in the permanent collections of the RISD Museum in Providence, RI, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, NY, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY. The Haas Brothers currently live and work in Los Angeles, CA and are represented by Marianne Boesky Gallery.

About Lynda and Stewart Resnick

Philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick are co-owners of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands, which include Wonderful Pistachios®, Wonderful® Halos®, POM Wonderful®, FIJI® Water, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. The Resnicks have a long-standing commitment to sustainability and giving back. Their philanthropy includes historic gifts to local institutions including UCLA, LACMA, and Caltech, and a transformational effort in California's Central Valley where they support paradigm-changing work in community engagement, health and wellness, and education.

SOURCE Sotheby’s Home

Related Links

http://sothebyshome.com

