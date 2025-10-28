Sotheby's Institute Names Natasha Degen as New York Director and Launches New Master's Programs in Luxury Business After Record Enrollment Year

Ann-Marie Richard Appointed Director Emerita After More than a Decade of Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's Institute is proud to announce the appointment of Natasha Degen as the next Director of its New York campus effective January 2026. A distinguished scholar and leader in the global art market, Degen brings deep academic expertise and international experience to the role.

Degen is currently department chair of the Art Market Studies Master's program at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) with the rank of full professor. A graduate of Princeton University and with a PhD from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Scholar, her expertise encompasses the history of the art market and the intersection of culture and commerce today. She is the author of The Market (MIT Press, 2013) and Merchants of Style: Art and Fashion After Warhol (Reaktion Books, 2023), and a contributor to publications including The New York Times, The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, The Financial Times, Artforum, and frieze. She also serves on the boards of The International Art Market Studies Association and the Journal for Art Market Studies.

Degen previously taught at Sotheby's Institute in New York, where she developed Master's courses on the art market's history and globalization and led international field study trips to major fairs including Art Basel Miami Beach, Art Dubai, SP-Arte, and TEFAF. She also launched an annual conference at Sotheby's Auction House during Asia Week.

"We are thrilled to welcome Natasha back to Sotheby's Institute," said Jonathan Woolfson, Director of Sotheby's Institute of Art in London. "Her energy, creativity, and proven leadership will help guide us through our next chapter of growth and innovation."

The Institute also announced that Ann-Marie Richard will step down at the end of 2025 after more than a decade of service, most recently as Director of Master's Programs in New York. Richard joined the Institute in 2012 and has played a pivotal role in shaping its academic direction, leading curriculum innovation, accreditation, and student success initiatives during a period of significant change. An alumna of the Institute's renowned Works of Art Course in London, Richard will continue to serve the community as Director Emerita and a member of the New York Advisory Board.

"Ann-Marie's leadership has shaped the Institute in countless ways and we are deeply grateful for her dedication," said Woolfson. "We look forward to continuing to benefit from her wisdom in her new advisory role."

New Programs and Campus Enhancements Signal Strategic Growth

This leadership transition coincides with a period of strategic growth for Sotheby's Institute. Building on the success of its MA in Luxury Business program in London, the Institute's New York campus is launching its own luxury Master's degree programs and currently accepting applications for Fall 2026. Offered online and on campus in New York, both programs equip students with the financial, legal, and strategic elements of business management in luxury while examining the industry's social, historical, and cultural evolution.

MA in Luxury Business – New York

This Master's degree program comprises 30 credits across two semesters plus the completion of a 6-redit thesis or capstone project in the third semester. Tuition includes access to Global Field Study, a hallmark of the Sotheby's Institute Master's experience, offering immersive travel to established and emerging market centers during major industry events. The program also includes Career Services and career-readiness initiatives that connect students to the professional world through internships, work placements, startup funding, or other exclusive resources that provide students with experience in the sector during their studies.

MA in Luxury Business – Online

This fully online Master's degree offers students the flexibility to complete 36 credit hours at their own pace over three, four, or five semesters. Online MA students are invited to join in- person cohorts for Global Field Study experiences and have virtual access to Career Services and career-readiness initiatives.

Both programs are accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD) and authorized by the New York State Education Department. This expansion comes at a time when luxury continues to grow as a key category in the art industry, underscoring the synergies between the two sectors. It reflects the Institute's commitment to remaining at the forefront of market trends while engaging critically with the issues that animate the field.

Newly completed renovations to the New York campus at 570 Lexington Avenue further enhance the student experience. These upgrades support the Institute's evolving academic offerings and reinforce its position as a leader in art and luxury business education.

Application Growth and Record Enrollment Signal Momentum in Art G Luxury Business Education

In Fall 2025, applications for the Institute's flagship MA in Art Business program in New York grew by 8% and enrollment grew 19% year-over-year. This growth affirms the program's standing as the leading graduate pathway for future art world professionals.

Across Sotheby's Institute globally, continuing education courses also saw exceptional growth, with enrollment up 98% in 2024 and rising another 35% so far in Fall 2025 driven by demand for specialized, industry-relevant courses. Experiential summer programs broke records as well, with the pre-college program in New York and the undergraduate study abroad program in London reaching all-time highs. In response to growing interest from college students seeking career- connected learning in the art and luxury sectors, the undergraduate summer program will expand to New York in 2026.

This robust enrollment reflects a cultural and economic shift toward the professionalization of the art and luxury sectors. As the Institute continues to innovate and respond to global demand, it is shaping the future of art and luxury business education while cultivating the next generation of leaders in the creative economy.

About Sotheby's Institute of Art

Evolving from a small connoisseurship program begun by Sotheby's Auction House in 1969, today Sotheby's Institute is the leader in art business and luxury education. With campuses in the art world capitals of New York and London and a globally accessible online campus, the Institute offers accredited programs for graduate students and industry-immersive courses for professionals, undergraduate and pre-college students seeking expertise in a range of art world and luxury business topics. www.sothebysinstitute.com

About Edconic

Edconic is a global education company and the leading provider of industry-immersive learning in partnership with iconic organizations. Our portfolio includes Sotheby's Institute of Art, Vogue College of Fashion, The School of The New York Times, Manchester City Sports Business School, and WIRED Education. Edconic is backed by Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a family-owned investment firm focused on long-term and meaningful enterprises in education, technology, and information services. www.edconic.com

